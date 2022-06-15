Powered by MRP Announces Attendance at the 2022 Cosmetic Bootcamp in Aspen Jun. 23rd-26th

PARK CITY, Utah, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally recognized aesthetics device company Powered by MRP announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Scott Carson and Chief Scientific Officer, Dale Koop, PhD, will attend the upcoming Cosmetic Bootcamp at the St. Regis Aspen Resort in Aspen, CO, Jun 23rd-26th at Table Top No. 3.

MRP Logo (PRNewsfoto/Powered by MRP) (PRNewswire)

Committed to providing ongoing training and education to physicians and their staff, the Cosmetic Bootcamp is the leading resource for aesthetic professionals who shape their specialties through teaching, mentoring, and research.

MRP's partner and worldwide medical device manufacturer Jeisys Medical and Dr. Jeanine Downie will also be at the Bootcamp presenting the acclaimed INTRAcel PRO, RF Microneedle, to treat aging skin, scars, acne scars, laxity and stretch marks with minimal downtime. Board-certified by the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Downie's expertise includes photoaging, skin cancer, cosmeceuticals and injectables, cosmetic dermatology, and sun protection.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Cosmetic Bootcamp this year as it gives us an opportunity to showcase our devices and share our experience," said Founder and CEO Scott Carson. "We are eager to foster new relationships within this fast-growing industry."

About Powered by MRP

MRP is a globally recognized aesthetics device company founded by Scott Carson in 2015. MRP's technology-driven platform provides a vertically-integrated community marketplace that helps Aesthetic Providers lower equipment and supply costs through consultative customer service and GPO-level pricing. Overstock, pre-owned, parts and deals, drive markets, and MRP is the largest reseller of new and pre-owned energy-based aesthetic and surgical devices in the world. MRP-supplied equipment can be seen featured in TLC's first season of their hit television series, DR. MERCY .

Visit www.mrp.io and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , or YouTube for more information.

About Jeisys Medical

Jeisys Medical Inc., a worldwide medical device manufacturer, produces high-end products for plastic surgeons, dermatologists, physicians, and healthcare professionals. With various reliable product lines, including IPL, RF microneedle, CO2, Q-Switch laser, and HIFU, Jeisys serves the industry as one of the leading companies with rigorous R&D level and valuable experience. Jeisys develops the most progressive product to lead the global market, and products are being globally marketed by overseas offices. Jeisys is cooperating with worldwide distribution partners to provide the highest customer satisfaction.

For more information, please visit here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Powered by MRP