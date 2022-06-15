McCann Featured in Commercial Integrator InfoComm Edition, Earns Cover Spot

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- McCann Systems , leaders in collaboration and experiential AV technology, are pleased to be featured on the June cover of Commercial Integrator, the business book for technology professionals.

McCann worked with Dan Ferrisi , Editor in Chief of the publication, who "unwinds the integrator's unique DNA" in the featured story . The digital version of the issue went live while McCann and 20,000+ other AV professionals were on the show floor at InfoComm 2022, located in the North and new West Hall of the LVCC.

In a two-hour exclusive interview with Frank McCann, Founder, Tom Treichel , President and COO, and Josh Bittner , SVP of Sales and Marketing, Ferrisi discovered the unique road McCann Systems took to become the technical powerhouse it is today. The story also features the remarkable retention and expansion Frank McCann implemented during the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was time for the company to step up to the plate and support the staff," McCann declares matter-of-factly.

The cover story ( https://bit.ly/McCann_CI ) also explores the exceptional relationship McCann Systems builds with legacy clients, prospective customers, current vendors, and skilled employees- proudly the most industry-credentialed in audiovisual technology. Bittner describes this thread that runs through McCann in four simple words: take the pain away. AV customers have many stressors, and the entire team at McCann works to alleviate these. "We have embraced our staff's ability to lead," Treichel says. "We developed a self-managed workgroup that allows autonomy."

After recently opening offices in Buffalo, New York , and Stewart, Florida, it is clear that the inversion of authority works- from the executive team to accounting and logistics. This expansion was also evident at InfoComm 2022: McCann had over thirty team members on the show floor ready to greet customers, vendors, and each other in person for the first time since 2019. Other folks, for the first time, as McCann added over forty new faces in 2020-22 alone. With the hires, McCann Systems has over 30% of its staff focused on Managed Services, doubling-down on customer success and rapport.

