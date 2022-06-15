Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia and Vernick Fish Announce Week-Long Presence "Down the Shore"

Chef Greg Vernick's Modern Take on an American Oyster Bar Returns to Its Source of Inspiration by Hosting a Week-Long Presence and Fundraising Dinner With Cookie Till of Steve & Cookies by the Bay in Margate, NJ

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vernick Fish, a contemporary American oyster bar located at Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, is bringing the New Jersey shore a taste of the celebrated restaurant this summer. James Beard Award-winning Chef Greg Vernick and team will host an experiential five-day culinary activation and a collaborative fundraising dinner in partnership with Cookie Till, owner of Steve & Cookie's, a beloved bayside restaurant in Margate.

Chef Greg Vernick in Vernick Fish, Philadelphia (PRNewswire)

"Seeing this idea turned into reality is, in a word, humbling," says Vernick. "My personal ties to Margate, a town where I was lucky to spend time during the summer months, landed my first kitchen job (shout-out to the beach grill at Lucy the Elephant) - makes this a full-circle moment for me. I'm very grateful to Cookie and her team for their like-minded passion when it comes to hospitality and food, and our team is looking forward to bringing what we do at Vernick Fish to a place that's been a great influence to me and much of the Fish team."

A custom, shore-inspired presence will be located daily in the parking lot of Steve & Cookie's from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. from Monday, August 8 – Friday, August 12. Guests can anticipate a casual, takeaway interpretation of the restaurant's famed ceviche, crudo, and seafood-driven bites assembled by the Vernick Fish team. Steve & Cookie's team will serve drinks from their outdoor bar to invite guests to take a break at one of the restaurant's existing picnic tables with refreshing cocktails. Branded Vernick Fish commemorative merchandise will be available. On Thursday, August 11, the Vernick team will serve savory and sweet breakfast items from Vernick Coffee Bar at the weekly Margate Community & Farmer's Market that takes place 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Vernick Fish's week-long presence will conclude with an intimate, 50-seat dinner under the stars on Saturday, August 13th at Till's farm, Reed's Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary. The dinner will be prepared by Greg and Vernick Fish Chef de Cuisine Andrew Parassio, utilizing ingredients grown at the farm. Additional information can be found here. Tickets anticipated to go on sale late-June with a portion of the sales from the pop-up and dinner to benefit A Meaningful Purpose at Reed's Organic Farm.

"Collaborating with Vernick Fish is a natural fit for us," says Till. "It is a way to invite both our loyal guests and seasonal travelers to a treasured experience of tasting what Greg and his team have been doing at their restaurant in a casual setting, and one that's helped inspire their approach to fresh seafood. Greg and his family have been long-time patrons of ours, and we couldn't be more excited to bring this concept to life and kick-off our chef dinner series at Reed's Organic Farm & Animal Sanctuary."

About Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center is the first and only Hotel to receive a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star rating in the city of Philadelphia. After opening as the highest-situated hotel in North America atop the Comcast Technology Center, Four Seasons redefined the Philadelphia skyline. The Hotel is home to 219 rooms, a Forbes-Five Star Spa and world-class dining destinations helmed by Michelin-Starred Chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten and James Beard Award-Winner Greg Vernick. Craftsmanship and innovation lie around every corner with stunning installations from Artistic Director and celebrity floral designer Jeff Leatham. For more information about Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center, visit our Press Room.

About Vernick Fish

Vernick Fish is known as a version of an American Oyster Bar. Ingredient-driven cooking, paired with a love for global flavors results in an inventive menu of fish and shellfish dishes with a range of vegetable preparations. Vernick Fish is located inside the 3,400 square foot ground-floor space at the intersection of Arch and North 19th Street, with space for 200 customers divided between an indoor dining room, a bar, and a private dining area. For more information or to make a reservation, visit our website.

About Steve & Cookie's

The warm and inviting vibe is noticeable from the moment you enter this former supper club built circa 1932. Now heading into its 25th year on the bay in Margate, Steve & Cookie's knowledgeable and engaging team welcomes guests to a remarkable dining experience. The food, while remaining true to the classics that fans love, continues to evolve in a constant search for the best ingredients that fit the restaurant's ethos of fresh and local. In 2022, the restaurant was nominated with an "Outstanding Hospitality" recognition by the James Beard Foundation, its second award from the Foundation. For more information, visit their website.

About A Meaningful Purpose

A Meaningful Purpose was founded in 2020 to address the needs of food insecurity, soil regeneration, and community inclusiveness in Atlantic County, NJ. This mission is carried out at the historic Reed's Farm, continuing a legacy of local food production in the region. The farm operates organically year-round, hosts a sanctuary for farm animals, and features a farm market offering organic produce & baked goods alongside local vendors. A Meaningful Purpose also provides educational and vocational programming to local schools and organizations with a focus on people with cognitive disabilities. We aim to provide a community hub that inspires all who gather here to engage with nature and celebrate its healing capabilities. For more information, visit their website.

