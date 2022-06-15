CYBELLUM ANNOUNCES RELEASE OF "SYSTEM OF SYSTEMS" PROVIDING UNPRECEDENTED VISIBILITY AND CONTROL FOR PRODUCT SECURITY TEAMS

Enables security management of a complete vehicle or product system, through a unified assessment of all its underlying firmware, components and SBOMs

DETROIT and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cybellum, a leading provider of the Product Security Platform for vehicle, product, and device manufacturers announced today at the 9th escar USA Conference the release of its new "System of Systems" functionality for comprehensive system level cybersecurity for vehicles and products.

Cybersecurity has become one of the biggest challenges for vehicle and device manufacturers. Supply chain vulnerabilities from open source and third-party components are on the rise, and vulnerabilities that are a result of coding errors by internal development teams are also opening doors for potential threat actors. In addition, the creation of SBOMs, and the handling of the high number of uncovered vulnerabilities has become much more labor-intensive and costly than just scanning and detecting threats.

The result is a time consuming, expensive, and error prone process, which is very difficult to manage throughout the device lifecycle. Product teams have no visibility at the product system level, they are unable to assess overall potential risk and damage, and they are left with complex processes that don't scale.

"One of the key barriers that teams are faced with is the limited view they have into their devices, which results in their inability to comprehensively assess their overall security posture," said Eran Rosenberg, VP of Product at Cybellum. "Instead, they labor over multiple disconnected subcomponent assessments, trying to figure out how one component relates to the other, what is the impact of a certain vulnerability on the whole device security, and what could be the potential for damage."

System of Systems solves these issues by providing product security teams with the following:

Ability to view inter-device / system architecture, relations between components and any connections to external networks

Automatically define a product or vehicle system's potential damage impact

Analyze risks in a hierarchical view, drilling down from the system view to the component level – CVEs, zero-days, policy violations and more

Ability to define and set countermeasures like Firewalls, IDS/IPS, within the device/system and see the immediate impact on the overall security risk score

"At Cybellum, we've extended our award-winning Cyber Digital Twins technology to deliver the much-needed full system view," noted Rosenberg. "System of Systems provides unprecedented visibility and control for product security teams. It enables improved time to market with simpler and quicker system level assessments. It also minimizes security risks with enhanced control over system-level risk and improves compliance with regulations and standards that require device/system level cybersecurity management."

About Cybellum

Cybellum enables device manufacturers to keep the products they build secure and compliant, every single moment of their life. Industry leaders use Cybellum's product security platform to fuse security into every phase of the product lifecycle. Powered by Cyber Digital Twins™ technology -- a live digital replica of every software component inside your devices – Cybellum allows product security teams to manage cyber risk continuously, whatever new threat arises. From living SBOMs to automated vulnerability management and continuous monitoring, teams can ensure their product portfolio is secure from design to post-production and beyond.

