White Glove Launches Exclusive New Topics

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- White Glove, a fintech marketing company specializing in client acquisition services for financial advisors and portfolio company of Rockbridge Growth Equity, announced today the launch of its new topic program.

Early Access, designed to give financial advisors exclusive use to White Glove's newest, innovative workshop topics, affords advisors with more autonomy in the topics they choose to present. Early Access will enable advisors to overcome topic fatigue in their local regions, one of the most cited obstacles to success while expanding their breadth of portfolio topics to attract a more extensive client base.

"As a continued effort to improve our premium White Glove customer experience, we want to ensure we are providing our clients with what they actually want and that we are providing them with the tools they need to be successful within their local communities," said White Glove's Executive Vice President of Marketing, Kaijsa Kurstin. "Continuously broadening our portfolio of topics is of key importance, especially as our company enters the world of financial wellness."

The Early Access program offers advisors new topics such as Are Annuities Bad?, Building Wealth in Your 40s, Market Volatility, and more at a discounted rate. "Not only are we providing our clients with a way to differentiate themselves, but we are also taking a lot of the risk off their back by offering these topics at a heavily discounted rate," said Mike Ashley, White Glove's Senior Vice President of Product and Operations. "We will be launching multiple new topics each quarter with the goal of eventually graduating them to premium topics which will then be offered to all White Glove clients."

White Glove's Early Access program puts more control in the hands of the advisors. By taking advantage of the program, advisors can position themselves as one of the first thought leaders in their community to provide expertise on subjects important to today's investors.

New topics through the Early Access program are officially available now. To learn more, contact White Glove at www.whiteglove.com/contact.

About White Glove

White Glove is a tech-enabled marketing services company dedicated to helping financial advisors grow their business. White Glove's proprietary Done-For-You platform provides financial advisors access to successful marketing solutions to help get them in front of more clients. Through its core service offering of seminars, webinars, one-on-one workshops, social impression management, podcasts, and other digital media, White Glove's Done-For-You model removes the stress from marketing and frees up time to allow financial advisors to do what they do best — service clients. White Glove's seminars and webinars are backed by a Quadruple Guarantee, meaning advisors pay only for performance.

