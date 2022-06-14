Pipefy Chosen by Lacoste to Automate and Manage Complex Ecommerce Workflows and Increase Customer Satisfaction

Global clothing brand automates processes and measures efficiency with Pipefy

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pipefy , the low-code business process automation platform that empowers "doers" to build automated workflows, was selected by Lacoste to solve customer payment complexities in its e-commerce division in Brazil. The Pipefy platform empowers Lacoste accounts payable and customer service teams to simplify complexities, and provides complete process visibility and the ability to measure efficiency.

"Pipefy empowers us to better control our business processes in a way that is simple and easy-to-use," said Vinicius Castro, Ecommerce Operations Coordinator at Lacoste. "The platform is fluid and has helped us establish an efficient, standardized reimbursement workflow. Because we adopted Pipefy and automated our process prior to the pandemic, we were able to easily transition this part of the business to a work from home model and still provide an excellent level of customer service."

Lacoste is a high-end apparel company with a global retail presence and a commitment to customer service. Before Pipefy, processing refunds required several manual steps that were difficult to track. Using Pipefy, Lacoste was able to accelerate this workflow and easily track the status of reimbursement requests and collect key metrics around team efficiency.

"Lacoste presented us with a problem, and we gave them a customized solution," said Lucas Souza, Customer Success Manager at Pipefy. "We wanted to empower Lacoste teams and managers to automate and accelerate their process, all while giving them the metrics they need to optimize the workflow. We aim to support Lacoste in its mission to serve customers and provide a seamless payment experience."

About Pipefy

Pipefy is the low-code business process automation platform that increases team productivity, centralizes data, and standardizes processes for Finance and Procurement, HR, and Revenue teams, so those requesting services, those processing the requests, and those managing the operation are more efficient. Through automation and a low-code platform, Pipefy enhances speed, increases visibility, and delivers higher quality outcomes with ready-to-use, customizable workflows. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

