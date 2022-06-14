Nemours Children's Health Ranks in Multiple Specialties in U.S. News & World Report 2022-23 Best Children's Hospitals

For the First Time, Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida is included in the national ranking

Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware is once again ranked in multiple specialties and named one of the ten best children's hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic

WILMINGTON, Del., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nemours Children's Health, providing pediatric care at more than 74 sites in four states, is proud to once again be recognized among the nation's best. Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware has been ranked each year since it began participating in the survey. Now, for the first time, Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida is also being recognized by this prestigious list.

This year, Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware was named one of the ten best children's hospitals in the Mid-Atlantic and ranked in five pediatric specialties including Cancer, Orthopedics, Neonatology, Diabetes/Endocrinology and Urology. Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida ranked in Orthopedics and Endocrinology specialties. In addition, Wolfson Children's Hospital achieved ranking in Neurology & Neurosurgery. Neuroscience services are provided, in part, by pediatric physician specialists with Nemours Children's Health, Jacksonville.

"Patients and families continue to look to the information provided by U.S. News & World Report to make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions," said Nemours Children's Health President and CEO R. Lawrence Moss, MD. "It is gratifying to be recognized by U.S. News for our work in providing skilled, compassionate and equitable care every day. In addition, we are proud to have Nemours Children's Hospital, Florida ranked among the nation's best specialties for the first time."

"Being ranked in five of ten specialties is an amazing accomplishment by our incredible and dedicated staff," said Mark Mumford, Executive Vice President, Chief Executive, Nemours Delaware Valley Operations. "This ranking would not be possible without our commitment to go well beyond medicine and a shared vision to create the healthiest generations of children."

"We are proud to be recognized for the achievements and high-quality care provided by both the Orthopedic and Endocrinology specialties," said Robert D. Bridges, CPA, Chief Executive, Nemours Children's, Florida. "In addition, our collaboration with Wolfson Children's Hospital to expand our specialized, lifechanging care to more children across Florida is yet another example of what teamwork can accomplish."

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children's Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered relevant data from children's hospitals in early 2020 and from pediatric physicians and other healthcare organizations in 2021; because of the pandemic, data collection from children's hospitals was not repeated in 2021.

