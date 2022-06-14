Leading Companies To Feature At Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.'s 22nd Annual Consumer Growth And E-Commerce Conference

Value Creators in Consumer Products, Retail, Lodging, Leisure and Restaurant Sectors to Tackle Tough Questions Around Inflation and Consumer Spending

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. ("Oppenheimer") – a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) – announces its 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference. The two-day virtual event brings together leading companies across various consumer sectors including consumer products, food & grocery; hardlines retail; e-commerce; restaurants; lodging and leisure; and business services with investors for 1-on-1 meetings. Companies participating in the conference include Ulta Beauty, Inc., Williams Sonoma, Wayfair, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, Inc., Playa Hotels & Resorts, Yum Brands, and Shake Shack.

Erica L. Moffett, Head of Research Marketing Services and Associate Director of Equity Research at Oppenheimer said, "Enterprises that cater to consumers are increasingly the barometer for the economy in this period of high uncertainty. The businesses gathering today are a representative sampling of companies whose services and products are deeply embedded in the lives of both business and the consumer. Over the years they have proven to be key holdings for investors, and we continue to provide access to capital for these companies that are the fulcrum of the consumer sector. As investors try to assess the outlook for the rest of the year, Oppenheimer welcomes all participants to our 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference."

Members of the Oppenheimer equity research team in attendance include:

Tyler Batory , Executive Director, Lodging, Leisure, and Residential Real Estate

Brian Bittner , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Restaurants

Brian W. Nagel , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Consumer Growth and eCommerce

Rupesh D. Parikh , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Food, Grocery and Consumer Products

Michael Tamas , Director and Senior Analyst, Restaurants

Scott Schneeberger , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Industrial and Business Services

Ian A. Zaffino , CFA, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, Special Situations

Rupesh D. Parikh, Managing Director and Senior Analyst commented, "Oppenheimer's 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference serves as a great opportunity to learn about how leading CPG [consumer packaged goods] and retail companies are navigating the current backdrop – riddled with unprecedented inflation, increasing concerns on the health of the consumer, and material shifts in discretionary spending. As we monitor the economy and the markets as they work their way out of the woods, Oppenheimer will continue to support investors with transparent thought leadership on the future of consumer discretionary firms and other key players."

Brian W. Nagel, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, added, "The macro backdrop for retail and consumer, in the U.S. and in markets across the globe, is currently historically fluid, particularly as COVID-19 disruptions gradually fade and benefits of government-funded stimulus programs wane, if not reverse. Oppenheimer's Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference will afford investors a well-timed opportunity to catch up with senior managers of leading chains and brands, to discuss how companies are managing a shifting backdrop, and utilizing an expanding suite of digital technologies, including e-commerce, to effectively navigate current market choppiness and position even better for improved productivity and profitability, longer term."

The conference is taking place after some consumer companies in the discretionary and staples sectors witnessed declines in first quarter adjusted earnings, with some players reporting weaker margins and rising inventories. Shifts in consumer spending continue to draw the attention of investors ahead of the summer vacation season, as many consumers transition from the purchase of goods to services such as leisure and travel.

Brian Bittner, Managing Director and Senior Analyst, concluded, "The 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference is very timely this year as investors assess the fluctuating consumer spending environment, grapple with volatile cost inflation trends and determine a scenario analysis for where the U.S. economy is headed. We look forward to addressing the issues on investors' minds with restaurant sector management teams and will continue utilizing our proprietary analysis to find the best ideas in the space."

