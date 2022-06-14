ENGWE Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for X26 All-Terrain eBike: A Performance Beast With 1000W Motor

WALNUT, Calif. and ROME, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Aimed to be the most powerful product of the ENGWE series for users in the US and Europe, ENGWE paired a 1000W motor with a dual battery system, and triple shock suspension to create an all-terrain beast X26 for crowdfunding. It is launched on Indiegogo . Motorcycle-grade fat tires of 26*4 inches make easy work of potholes, snow, or sand. More powerful than the majority of e-bikes on the market, X26 easily meet riders' expectation of power, speed, long trip and stability.

ENGWE X26 All-Terrain eBike: A Performance Beast With 1000W Motor (PRNewswire)

Conquer Hills Easily with 1000W Motor

The X26 offers steady power at 750W and can push out a monstrous 1000W when facing extreme terrains. With more power than most eBike available, the X26 lets riders climb steep hills of a 30% incline. The motor also gives it a 31MPH top speed, beating other eBikes that only reach 20-30MPH.

Dual Battery System Allows 62 Miles Maximum Range

A dual-battery system charges the ride with a whopping 1373Wh of power, with improved ride time to give riders more miles of up to 62 miles and more time on the trails. That's a full day of riding without ever stopping for a top-up.

Triple Suspension System

X26 employs a triple suspension system extending from its front hydraulic shock with 150mm stroke travel, and middle mechanical shock to the rear air shock, which excels it from other e-bikes at 3 times more powerful shock absorbance.

26*4 Inches Fat Tires

ENGWE's specialized ground control fat tires (26*4) are also skid resistant and maximize rolling and climbing, giving riders total control over tighter turns and faster stops on even the toughest terrain.

Specs

Top speed: 50KPH / 31MPH

Power: 1000W (Peak), 750 (Rated)

Max Incline of Climb: 30%

Tire Size: 26*4 Inches

Range Per Charge (Normal Mode): 100KM/62 Miles

Battery Capacity: 48V 19AH (Main Battery), 48V 9.6AH (Extra Battery)

Brake: Hydraulic Disk Brakes

Acceleration: 46s (0-50 KMH)

Load: 330lbs / 150KG

Weight: 90lbs / 41KG

Only $1599 for all the exceptional functions combined in one piece, the X26 is definitely one of the most cost-effective e-bikes in the industry. Don't hesitate to grab the super early bird deal on Indiegogo .

