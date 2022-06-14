Anchor Loans Expands Sales Organization To Accelerate Growth

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Loans, the nation's leading provider of financing to real estate investors and entrepreneurs, today announced it has added four senior-level sales executives and promoted a fifth as part of its aggressive growth plans, which also include new products and market expansion.

Joining Anchor Loans as Account Executives are:

Tony Charles who brings more than 20 years of experience in private lending, retail banking and payment processing. Before joining Anchor Loans, Charles was a branch manager for HSBC Bank. Previously, he also worked for a California -based private money lender and for a company specializing in providing payment gateways for processing vendors.

Rod Wilson joins Anchor Loans with more than 28 years of experience in all aspects of real estate, including remodeling, construction and finance, as well as managing and marketing both residential and commercial private money lender. Wilson's direct, hands-on expertise in property redevelopment gives him an investor-focused perspective with an understanding of what it takes to be successful, minimizing risk and maximizing returns.

Troy Ellis , a 20-year veteran in financial services including commercial and residential debt origination, high-yield commercial real estate fund management, commercial real estate investment sales brokerage and public accounting. Before joining Anchor Loans, Ellis was an originator with a California -based private-money lender.

David Armstrong , an accomplished mortgage and real estate executive with extensive experience in mortgage banking, real estate sales and property management spanning 35 years. Prior to joining Anchor Loans, Armstrong founded First California Mortgage Company. In addition to his expertise as a mortgage broker, he has been a real estate broker and property manager.

In addition to the new hires, longtime Anchor Loans Vice President of Construction & Development Matt Ediger now has an expanded role where he will focus on the origination of new construction, fix and flip and rental loans across the U.S. During his more than 15-year tenure with Anchor Loans, Ediger has been instrumental in the development and growth of the company's construction division overseeing more than 5,000 transactions.

The lender of choice for experienced real estate investors and builders, Anchor Loans has experienced significant growth over the last several years and finished 2021 with a record $1.8 billion in originations. As part of its growth and expansion plans for 2022, the company recently launched a new single-family rental investor loan program, updated its corporate identity and unveiled a new website.

"Anchor is off to a strong start in 2022 with new programs, a new look and now a significantly expanded sales team," Andrew Pollock, Anchor Loan's Chief Executive Officer. "We are continuing to focus on experience: recruiting seasoned, knowledgeable professionals who can deliver elevated customer service that has always set Anchor apart. The combination of these new account executives and our world-class originators will accelerate our growth and enable us to rapidly penetrate new markets."

About Anchor Loans

Anchor Loans is the nation's largest private direct lender to real estate investors. The company has originated more than $10 billion in funding since it was founded in 1998 and is the first in the industry to fund more than $1 billion in a single year, which it has surpassed every year since 2016. Anchor Loans specializes in larger and more customized loans for experienced real estate entrepreneurs. More than 85% of Anchor Loans' borrowers are repeat customers, and more than 75% of the company's new borrowers are referred by existing customers. The company was ranked for two consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing privately held small companies in the U.S. For more information visit https://www.anchorloans.com.

