The Spirit Charitable Foundation Commits $1 Million to 44 Non-Profit Organizations in 2022

MIRAMAR, Fla., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spirit Charitable Foundation announces it has pledged $1 million to a total of 44 non-profit organizations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean for 2022. The donations fuel the Foundation's commitment to supporting its three key pillars: children and families, service members, and the environment.
"The Spirit Charitable Foundation believes change starts by giving back. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work, and it's so moving to be able to make a meaningful impact on so many great organizations across our network," said Lania Rittenhouse, President of the Spirit Charitable Foundation and Vice President of Guest Experience & Brand for Spirit Airlines.
The Foundation has committed more than $1 million in monetary donations in total this year toward the 43 organizations listed below.
Organization
City/Region
Mandy's Farm
Albuquerque
Boys and Girls Club of Atlantic City
Atlantic City
Freedom Ball
Atlanta
Mano Amiga
Bogota, Colombia
Global Gardens
Boise
Luke's Wings
Baltimore
Black Girls Break Bread
Chicago
Earth Force
Denver
Kids Kicking Cancer
Detroit
Houston Children's Charity
Houston
Jamaica Reggae Girlz Foundation
Kingston, Jamaica
Habitat for Humanity
Las Vegas
Face Forward International
Los Angeles
Coalition for Asian American Children and Families
La Guardia
Sachamama
Lima, Peru
Green Up Orlando
Orlando
Alpha Omega Veterans Services
Memphis
California Coastal Cleanup
Oakland – San Francisco
Foundation Pour la Protection de la Biodiversite Marine
Port-au-Prince, Haiti
Urban Roots
Reno
Our Little Roses
San Pedro Sula – Tegucigalpa, Honduras
The Nature Conservancy
San Jose, Costa Rica
Children Incorporated
San Jose, Costa Rica
Salt Lake City Fisher House
Salt Lake City
Adrienne Arsht Center
South Florida
Big Dog Ranch Rescue
South Florida
Boys and Girls Club of Broward County
South Florida
Broward Center for Performing Arts
South Florida
Children's Diagnostic & Treatment Center
South Florida
Children's Aid Club
South Florida
Community Foundation of Broward
South Florida
Daisy Village
South Florida
Girl Scouts of Tropical Florida
South Florida
Honor Flight of South Florida
South Florida
Humane Society of Broward County
South Florida
Jack and Jill Children's Center
South Florida
Nova Southeastern Art Museum
South Florida
PACE Center for Girls
South Florida
The First Tee of Broward
South Florida
Women in Distress
South Florida
YMCA of South Florida
South Florida
Dania Beach Patch
South Florida
Urban League of Broward County
South Florida
Fútbol con Corazón USA
South Florida
Donations are made through Team Member volunteerism, monetary and in-kind donations. One hundred percent of event proceeds go directly to charity and non-profit organizations. The Foundation sends a heartfelt thanks to NexGen Aero, Airbus, Pratt & Whitney and all other sponsors of this year's The Spirit Open golf event in March 2022 who helped make these commitments a reality. Click here for more information about the Spirit Charitable Foundation.
