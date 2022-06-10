The XAV-AX6000 and XAV-AX4000 offer enhanced connectivity and sound customization

SAN DIEGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the newest additions to its line of car AV receivers, including the XAV-AX6000 and the XAV-AX4000. Both AV receivers now include new key features such as fully wireless smartphone conversion, so drivers can use voice control for navigation or playing music on the road even with their device in their pocket.

Sony Electronics Introduces Two New Car AV Receivers

"We are excited to add these products to our lineup, offering more options to consumers looking for better ways to enhance their driving experience," said Tyler Ishida, President of the Consumer Business Group, Sony Electronics Inc. "With new features including iDatalink® Maestro® compatible, sound customization, and clean interface design, these new receivers allow for better focus on the road, while making drive-time more enjoyable."

XAV-AX6000 and XAV-AX4000 Feature Highlights:

Fully Wireless Smartphone Conversion: Thanks to a Wi-Fi 1 connection from the user's smartphone, together with the supplied GPS antenna, voice control can be used to navigate, communicate and play music on the road even if the device is in a pocket.

Apple CarPlay: Apple CarPlay 2 integrates iPhone with the car audio's display and controls, enabling users to make phone calls, access music, send and receive messages, get directions optimized for traffic and more while the driver stays focused on the road. Supporting third-party navigation apps, Apple CarPlay provides even more choices to get to the destination.

Android Auto™: Designed with safety and convenience in mind, Android Auto 3 is a simpler way to use a smartphone with the car audio's display. Drivers can talk to Google on Android Auto and stay connected, entertained and informed while keeping their eyes on the road. Just say "Hey Google" or press the dedicated voice control button to get started.

iDatalink® Maestro® Compatible: iDatalink® Maestro® 4 connects the vehicle's onboard computer with car audio, making it work as a customized display for their car's factory-equipped functions and features. It provides a seamless interface with factory infotainment and vehicle information such as air conditioning, performance and safety. Simply connect an iDatalink® Maestro® RR / RR2 by Automotive Data Solutions. It's a new way to connect car audio to a vehicle while retaining and improving the functions of the original equipment.

6.95-inch Bezel-less Flush Surface Display with Capacitive Touch Screen (XAV-AX6000 only): Adopting a flush mount capacitive touch screen realized an astonishingly flat, bezel-less and beautiful display that elegantly matches with the user's car interiors.

6.95-inch Anti-glare Sleek Touch Screen (XAV-AX4000 only): The anti-glare 17.6cm (6.95") touchscreen and clean interface design ensure a stylish and efficient user experience.

HDMI Connectivity (XAV-AX6000 only): HDMI connectivity allows the user to hook up an external audio and visual source device, for viewing while parked.

LDAC for Exceptional Sound Quality: Enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth® wireless audio and exceptional sound quality thanks to LDAC. Connect compatible devices to stream audio at 96 kHz / 24-bit sampling with bitrates up to 3x higher (990 kbps) than conventional Bluetooth®.

FLAC Audio File Compatible: FLAC - Free Lossless Audio Codec, is an audio format similar to MP3, but lossless, meaning audio signals are compressed without any loss in quality. Now the user can play back FLAC files with up to 24-bit depth and sampling frequency at 384 kHz. 5

Sound Customization : The built-in DSP offers sound processing and time alignment - down to a remarkable 1cm for each of the 5 addressable channels (4 speakers + subwoofer via pre-out). A 14-band EQ lets the users adjust the overall sound to their music or taste. Together with the 3-zone crossover, they can dial in the perfect match of front, rear and subwoofers.

Quick Wake Up: With the Quick Wake Up 6 feature, users are ready to go right after turning on the ignition.

Rear View Camera Ready with Adjustable Parking Guidelines: Users can see the image of a connected rear view camera when shifting the vehicle's transmission lever to the R(Reverse) position or tap the Rear Camera icon in the home screen.

Simple Button Controls with Improved Design: The new button design features large keys to seamlessly fit with the sleek display. Access volume, source, sound settings and voice control, for safe and easy operation on the road.

Customizable Wallpaper: Allows changing its wallpaper to the preset color choices or user's favorite JPEG image saved in a USB device.

USB Type-C® Compatible: USB Type-C® (Hi-speed) 7 compatible reversible connection interface ensures safe and easy plug in, while it can carry 5V 3.0A maximum current for updated smartphone connectivity.

Gold-plated 3-preout Terminals for Future Systems: For future expandability, the 3-pre out connectivity allows the user to build a full acoustic system, for instance including a subwoofer, a mono amplifier and 4- channel amplifier for even louder and powerful sound reproduction. The connection plugs are gold-plated to prevent aging and signal degradation.

5V High Voltage Pre-out (XAV-AX6000 only): Sony's head unit with high voltage pre-out provides a 5-volt signal, offering clearer sound with less distortion.

Space Saving Installation with Single DIN Rear Chassis: The rear chassis is designed with single-DIN dimensions that gives enough room under the radio for cable harnesses, steering wheel control and integration boxes, etc. This also provides the ability to install the radio in vehicles that may have obstructions behind the radio mounting area.

Pricing and Availability:

The XAV-AX6000 will have a suggested retail price of $699.99 and is available for purchase September 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/receiver-players/p/xavax6000

The XAV-AX4000 will have a suggested retail price of $599.99 and is available for purchase August 2022 at authorized dealers. For a full list of specs and information, please visit: https://electronics.sony.com/audio/car-marine-audio/receiver-players/p/xavax4000

About Sony Electronics Inc.

Sony Electronics is a subsidiary of Sony Corporation of America and an affiliate of Sony Group Corporation, one of the most comprehensive entertainment companies in the world, with a portfolio that encompasses electronics, music, motion pictures, mobile, gaming, robotics and financial services. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Sony Electronics is a leader in electronics for the consumer and professional markets. Operations include research and development, engineering, sales, marketing, distribution and customer service. Sony Electronics creates products that innovate and inspire generations, such as the award-winning Alpha Interchangeable Lens Cameras and revolutionary high-resolution audio products. Sony is also a leading manufacturer of end-to-end solutions from 4K professional broadcast and A/V equipment to industry leading 4K and 8K Ultra HD TVs. Visit http://www.sony.com/news for more information.

____________________ 1 Wi-Fi connection available for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto only. 2 Apple, Apple CarPlay and Siri are trademarks of Apple Inc. Apple, and iPhone are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Learn more at www.apple.com/ios/carplay. 3 USB connection requires the Android Auto app on Google Play and on Android-compatible smartphones running Android 6.0 or higher. Wireless connection available depending on your device, country or region. Learn more at: https://support.google.com/androidauto/. Android Auto may not be available on all devices and is not available in all countries or regions. Google, Android, Android Auto, and Google Play are trademarks of Google LLC. Learn more at https://www.android.com/auto/. 4 Maestro® RR and RR2 sold separately. Features vary by vehicle. For details, visit http://maestro.idatalink.com/ iDatalink® Maestro® are registered trademarks of Automotive Data Solutions Inc. 5 *With down conversion to 96 kHz 6 *Less than 8 seconds. Time measured approximately until safety caution is displayed 7 *A Type-C® 'extension' cable supplied. No regular Type-C® cable is included.

