SOLID Surface Care Announces Two Executive Additions to Drive Strategic Initiatives in 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOLID Surface Care, Inc., a leading provider of clean-for-health, restoration, and maintenance surface care solutions, announces the addition of Eric Wroldsen as Chief Sales Officer and Eric Tan as Chief Finance Officer.

New chief sales and finance officers bring dynamic expertise to translate business strategy into continued growth.

Chief Sales Officer, Eric Wroldsen

As Chief Sales Officer, Eric Wroldsen will be responsible for SOLID's strategic sales leadership and revenue delivery for the company across all lines of business and channels.

"We're pleased that Eric has chosen to join SOLID as our new Chief Sales Officer," said Michael Crippen, SOLID founder and CEO. "Eric's proven expertise in the commercial building products industry will drive SOLID's strategy of achieving maximum profitability and growth in line with SOLID's company's vision and values."

Eric joins SOLID from Virginia Tile, where he was vice president of commercial and national accounts sales. In Eric's 25-plus years as a leader, he has held executive positions in sales, marketing and product management with Milliken & Co., Shaw Industries, Virginia Tile, Koroseal Interior Products and Guardian Glass. He holds an MBA from Loyola University Maryland and a BA from Winthrop University.

Chief Finance Officer, Eric Tan

As Chief Finance Officer, Eric Tan is responsible for driving the direction and success of the SOLID organization by optimizing the financial performance of SOLID, including its reporting, liquidity, and return on investment. Eric was previously CFO at TTI Floor Care North America, where he delivered 52% revenue growth and 230% operating profit growth.

"Eric brings exceptional capabilities to SOLID, "said Michael Crippen, SOLID founder and CEO. "He is an accomplished finance executive with expertise well suited to help SOLID drive our strategy of accelerated growth and maximum profitability in the surface care space."

Before joining SOLID and his role at TTI Floor Care NA, Eric held positions as Director of FP&A at Synder's-Lance, various finance leadership roles at Newell Brands, and Portfolio Manager for Leveraged Finance at Wells Fargo. Eric has an MBA and a B.S. in Accounting, both from Virginia Tech.

About SOLID Surface Care, Inc.

SOLID Surface Care, Inc. is a national team of self-performing surface care experts who deliver the highest level of care for all hard and soft surfaces and a world-class client experience. We provide EPA-approved deep cleaning, disinfection, antimicrobial and antiviral treatments, and complete surface care options, allowing businesses nationwide to reoccupy their buildings with effective infection control protocols in place. SOLID protects your surfaces, keeps your spaces clean and healthy, and exceeds your expectations. From carpet to stone to metal and wood, we care for the most precious surfaces in the world - Yours.

