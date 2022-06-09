Re-Teck Expands in Brabant: Growing Electronic Recycling Presence in the Region

BRABANT, Netherlands , June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Re-Teck, a member of Li Tong Group and one of the leading reverse supply chain management solution providers globally, held a grand opening on May 20th at their newest facility in Etten-Leur. Re-Teck is expanding its presence in the region of Brabant with the addition of its third facility. The support for and importance of the new facility was demonstrated by the attendance of customers, partners, and representatives of NFIA, BOM, HIDC, Rewin, Taipei Representative Office and the City of Etten-Leur.

"We are very pleased to have supported Re-Teck in their expansion process in Brabant. With the arrival of the new facility in Etten-Leur, the company will be able to further expand their activities and contribute to a sustainable future," stated Eelko Brinkhoff, Director Foreign Investments & International Trade at the Brabant Development Agency (BOM).

Together with the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA), Holland International Distribution Council (HIDC) and REWIN West-Brabant, BOM assisted Re-Teck with this expansion. Re-Teck aims to further grow and invest in the region of Brabant. To support this future growth, BOM organized a Bright Innovation Tour for Re-Teck to explore the innovative ecosystem in Brabant. The agency opened their network and visits were made to the High Tech Campus, Automotive Campus, The Battery Competence Center and the Delta Electronics and ELEO companies. The tour displayed for Re-Teck the impressive technologies, smart ecosystems, and presented a unique way of collaborating.

Re-Teck provides Reverse Supply Chain Management (RSCM) solutions to the world's top-tier companies and manufacturers active in the technology, electronics, and telecom sector, including smartphones, tablets, computers/laptops, and telecom equipment. Re-Teck helps their clients maximize the lifecycle value of their supply chain assets through reuse, parts harvesting and remarketing. As a leading pioneer of newer methods of recycling, they specialize in the environmentally friendly processing of used electronic equipment.

The media frequently mentions that the recycling of the lithium batteries is an unprecedented challenge for the near future for many battery and EV manufacturers. Currently, Re-Teck is testing an innovative solution for recycling lithium batteries in America with hopes to soon implement this methodology in the Netherlands. "The surge in battery driven devices has created an incredible need for a safe and effective method to recycle and refurbish these batteries," noted Edward Tseng, General Manager of Re-Teck. "Re-Teck's team of engineers has created a process that includes dry output and oxygen-free shredding, which is considerably better than traditional battery recycling methods."

