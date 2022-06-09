Midea Introduces XIAOWEI - Reshaping Home Life

AI Butler, Family Assistant, Safety Guard, Tech Playmate - the first home service robot brought to customers by Midea delivers everything in a single AI package

GUANGZHOU, China, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart home global leader Midea introduces XIAOWEI, a robot with intelligent technology that can act as an AI Butler, Family Assistant, Safety Guard and Tech Playmate. The household robot XIAOWEI is expected to be launched in the 2nd half of 2022, and will be established as an independent brand WISHUG by Midea Group.

(PRNewswire)

The first-generation Midea household robot XIAOWEI stands around one meter tall, resembling a childlike effigy with some cute facial features. "We hope XIAOWEI can make a family's daily life easier", states Dr. Tang Jian, IEEE Fellow, ACM Distinguished Scientist, CIE Fellow, and General Manager of Midea AI Innovation Center.

XIAOWEI is able to access smart home appliances and IoT devices; for example, when XIAOWEI detects a family member is coming home, it can turn on the lights and air conditioner in advance to set a comfortable temperature and humidity for their arrival.

XIAOWEI is able to identify family members through the use of face and body tracking technology, making the versatile robot a reliable AI housekeeper that can also deliver effective all-around security. you can direct the robot to visit every corner of the house to keep an eye on happenings and to help deliver household items, remote monitoring and safety patrol.

It's worth noting that XIAOWEI is also an excellent playmate; utilizing its built-in projector and other advanced technologies it's able to create a mobile theater, entertainment center, and interactive play area at home to keep the entire family amused.

XIAOWEI robot is able to scan the home in all directions through its built-in 3D camera, perform autonomous exploration and mapping, identify object attributes, and compile semantic information through its 3D Semantic mapping. For example, through this technology, the robot XIAOWEI knows which is the sofa and where the sofa is, and then you tell him "go to the sofa", and XIAOWEI will go to the sofa by himself using its navigation functions by responding to a voice command.

"Looking to the future, the household robot brings multiple possibilities." Dr. Tang Jian highlighted that household robots, just like smartphones and new energy vehicles, are already changing people's lifestyles and will become a basic must-have for families.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Midea Group