Introducing iM Critical's Miami Data Center: Miami's Next-Gen Hub for Mission-Critical Colocation

MIAMI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Critical , a data center and IT services company shaping the future of IT infrastructure, today announces the newest location in its growing footprint: the iM Critical Miami Data Center . This 100,000-square-foot building, purpose-built for mission critical operations, is offering over 60,000 square feet for colocation and 5MW of power, available today.

Located in the heart of Miami, this strategically located IT hub resides above the 100+-year flood plain and is situated outside of hurricane evacuation zones, offering heavy floor load capacity and 13'8'' clear ceiling heights. In addition to keeping advanced IT equipment safe from its surroundings, this data center delivers robust space and power without the traditional constraints often found in this market's available facilities.

The data center location is highly connected to meet and exceed customers' demands for data agility and mobility, offering diverse fiber entrances with direct, carrier-neutral interconnection to dozens of peers and direct public cloud on-ramp. This is augmented with easy access to interstate highways and major airports. Scalable retail and wholesale colocation options are available to customers, along with a 24/7 onsite Network Operations Center, disaster recovery suites, and full-stack IT managed services . These services include:

Managed servers, storage, and networking with private and hybrid cloud aaS

Cyber security support: monitoring, intrusion detection and rapid response

"Our Miami location has the potential to remove many barriers for organizations within this metro, while allowing for unimpeded growth of data center operations — augmented by our intense focus on sustainability initiatives," states Michael Roark, CEO of iM Critical. "These transformative digital offerings are supported by our high-touch service and our team's depth of experience designing, engineering, building, owning and operating data centers. We're thrilled to be bringing this game-changing location to market."

The site's power (which is fed from three utility substations) and expandable power infrastructure is also augmented by on-site renewable energy sources. Similar to iM Critical's recently unveiled Pittsburgh campus , this Miami data center is driven by iM's core commitment to leadership in environmentally conscious and sustainable IT practices. This allows the company and its customers to address one of the most pressing technological mandates of the era: combating climate change and IT's impact on global environments with sustainable, more energy-efficient data center operations.

"Our Pittsburgh announcement was a giant step towards showcasing our innovation in the realm of IT infrastructure to respond to demand for high-performance colocation data centers with imbedded IT service offerings," states Lenny Chesal, iM's Chief Evangelist. "Our Miami location follows suit and will serve to bring this robust building back to life and generate new opportunities to this historic Little River community. We will be working closely with the South Florida tech scene to grow the expanding ecosystem of startups, fast-growth companies, and dynamic enterprises looking for transformative solutions. I am thrilled to be back in Miami where I started in the data center business in 2000!"

iM Critical is shaping the future of data centers. We provide colocation with deep insight into IT managed service offerings and a specialization in High Performance Computing (HPC). Our service platforms include Colocation, HPC, Cloud, Storage aaS, Network, 24/7 IT NOC Services with premier DR aaS, Cloud Connect, Data Security and IT Transformation aaS solutions. iM Critical provides access to strategic carrier-neutral networks and cloud onramps, risk mitigation, continuous uptime, and data security. Our solutions deliver quality and sustainable innovation, saving customers time, money, and resources — all while staying true to our core planet first philosophy…Purpose-Driven by Enlightened Engineering.

