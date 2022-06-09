Homebot Announces Integration with Total Expert Powering Seamless Customer Engagement Possibilities

Homebot is integrating with Total Expert to offer lenders an automated client management experience

DENVER, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homebot , the award-winning, customer engagement and retention portal that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, today announced a new integration with Total Expert, the only CRM and customer engagement platform purpose-built for modern financial institutions. The integration automates client list management, allowing lenders to streamline the delivery of Homebot digests and develop meaningful customer relationships right away.

"With the mortgage market rapidly changing, the consumer experience is more important than ever," said Charlie Pratt, CEO of Homebot. "Allowing homeowners and homebuyers to engage with personalized educational content on their terms results in a high fidelity approach to relationship building, and a natural conversation starter for our customers who proactively monitor their consumers' engagement. In partnering with Total Expert, we're creating an even easier way for lenders to build those meaningful relationships at scale. "

"Consumers crave knowledge and education on financial wellness, and the lenders that offer these services are setting themselves apart," said Joe Welu, founder and CEO of Total Expert. "That's why it's imperative that financial institutions deploy a new approach to marketing—one that educates, engages, and advises consumers toward financial literacy and health. Partnering with Homebot is a natural fit to empower our customers, like Fairway, to continue delivering value and building deeper relationships through a relevant, relatable customer journey."

With this new integration, contacts in Total Expert can be assigned a unique group, which will automatically upload those contacts to Homebot with their unique loan and home information. Total Expert customers can also use the Journeys feature in Total Expert to upload any new contacts into Homebot automatically when those contacts meet a specific criteria, or achieve specific triggers within a Journey. This integration marks the first of two feature announcements, ultimately aiming to unlock Homebot's actionable client behavioral data into Total Expert's powerful CRM.

"The Fairway team is excited for the new Total Expert integration with Homebot," says Sarah Kubischta, AVP CRM Operations at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. "This integration will help create a seamless experience for our clients and sales team. We are thrilled that our clients will now be able to take full advantage of the vast educational resources Homebot has to offer." She continues, "By providing these educational resources, current homeowners can make informed decisions based on their home equity, and how it can help during the home search process."

About Total Expert

Total Expert delivers purpose-built CRM and data-driven customer engagement solutions for more than 175 modern financial institutions. The Total Experience Platform unifies data, marketing, sales, and compliance solutions to provide a cohesive experience across the customer lifecycle. Total Expert turns customer insights into actions to increase loyalty and drive growth for banks, lenders, credit unions, and other financial services firms. For more information visit totalexpert.com .

About Homebot

Homebot is a client engagement and retention portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering its 10 million+ consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home.

