Friendly Technologist to Present on Evolved Broadband Services at Fiber Connect 2022

RAMAT GAN, Israel, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sean van der Walt, Friendly Technologies' own IoT Technologist, will participate in the Broadband Forum BASe workshop on June 12, 2022, at FiberConnect in Nashville, Tennessee (USA).

Van der Walt, an IoT expert with an extensive background in the industry, will speak at the workshop, covering new advancements in technology, open standards, and the best practices for service providers to enable a better user experience. The workshop will highlight strategies to generate new services and increase ARPU.

From the workshop, participants can expect to gain new insight on advanced network deployment and preparedness for the rollout of 5G and other new communication technologies.

Speaking about his participation at the event, van der Walt said, "I am excited to be a part of this event and speak to an audience of industry leaders and stakeholders. I hope to bring my knowledge and experience in IoT deployment and device management to participants and potential partners."

He added, "technology is changing so rapidly that it is important to continuously remain well-informed."

The Friendly IoT line of products allows service providers and enterprises worldwide to implement cutting-edge IoT device management. In recent years, Friendly Technologies has helped telcos, smart cities, and other enterprises implement efficient solutions for their IoT requirements.

Fiber Connect is a conference that helps service providers and telecommunication companies connect, learn, and build relationships. This year, the event will see more exhibitors with more opportunities to network with participants and speakers. Speakers at the event will present to an audience of government agencies, investors, network operators, and other industry players.

About Friendly Technologies

Friendly Technologies was established in 1997 and has consistently delivered operator-class platforms for Smart Home, IoT, and TR-069/TR-369 USP Device Management.

To recognize the company's customer-first approach, Frost & Sullivan declared Friendly Technologies as an international leader in unified device management. The company's global clientele vouches for its One-IoT platform, which helps deploy, manage, and monitor millions of devices simultaneously. The company's unified platform has been used by service providers across many industry verticals such as smart cities, transportation, agriculture, and utilities.

