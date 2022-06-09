ENQUIRER MEDIA NAMES PAYCOR A WINNER OF THE GREATER CINCINNATI AND NORTHERN KENTUCKY TOP WORKPLACES 2022 AWARD

CINCINNATI, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced it has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2022 honor by Enquirer Media Top Workplaces. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner, Energage LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"During this very challenging time, Top Workplaces has proven to be a beacon of light for organizations, as well as a sign of resiliency and strong business performance," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward. Top Workplaces draw on real-time insights into what works best for their organization, so they can make informed decisions that have a positive impact on their people and their business."

Paycor's goal is to create an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome, valued, and respected. Over the past year, Paycor associates have helped to create a dynamic culture, while continuing to deliver exceptional results for our customers. At its core, Paycor is committed to developing a work environment where employees can be productive, grow in their careers, and achieve personal and professional success.

"Amid the adversity of the past two years, I have been so proud of our team's adaptability, as we consistently find new ways to connect, grow, and learn as an organization," said Raul Villar, Jr., Chief Executive Officer of Paycor. "Fostering an engaged, purpose-driven company culture has been a key component of Paycor's success over the past few years and being recognized as a Top Workplace in our hometown is a testament to our team's dedication to providing a culture where people love to work."

Paycor is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture and dedication to its associates. Past recognitions include the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award and the Top Workplace 2021 award for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Practices by Energage.

Learn more about the Enquirer Media Top Workplaces Awards and view the full list of the 2022 winners here.

About Paycor

Paycor creates Human Capital Management (HCM) software for leaders who want to make a difference. Our HCM platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and paying associates, to developing and retaining them. But what really sets us apart is our focus on business leaders. For over 30 years, we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: HR technology that saves time, powerful analytics that provide actionable insights and personalized support. That's why more than 29,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.TM

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 14 years of culture research and the results from 23 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

