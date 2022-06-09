3Pillar Global Named Premier Sales Employer by the Institute for Excellence in Sales

Award-winning digital product company honored by IES as top sales employer for 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 3Pillar Global ("3Pillar"), a global developer of cutting-edge digital products and a leader in digital innovation strategy, today announced that it has been named a 2022 Premier Sales Employer by the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES) . The award promotes and advances corporate and organizational sales excellence by recognizing organizations that have demonstrated outstanding leadership and strategic vision in Enterprise Sales.

IES Premier Sales Employer 2022 (PRNewswire)

"It is truly an honor to be named a Premier Sales Employer by IES," said VP of Commercial Enablement, Brian Shea. "We're thrilled to be recognized for developing a strong sales workforce that attracts, motivates, and retains top-tier talent."

As a high-performing sales organization, 3Pillar's primary focus is to deliver premium digital product development services to its customers while achieving and exceeding revenue goals for its stakeholders. The company's productive and rewarding work environment has helped continue to attract top-notch talent in both sales and delivery to meet client demand throughout the Great Resignation.

"Companies are challenged with attracting and retaining top sales talent right now, more than ever," said IES Co-Founder Fred Diamond. "3Pillar's commitment to providing a first-rate sales environment was recognized by our judges for consistently elevating the members of their sales teams and investing in their success. The IES is impressed by 3Pillar's commitment to its sales employees, and how it has become a destination workplace during challenging times."

3Pillar has a significant commitment to craft across the entire organization, including a commercial Community of Practice (CoP) for all sales team members. The mission of the CoP is to empower, operationalize, and sustain a culture of craftsmanship focused on customer needs in a rapidly evolving organization. In developing this culture of craftsmanship, 3Pillar has created an environment where there is an intrinsic commitment to serving the customer, not an obsession with hitting a certain number.

For more information on 3Pillar Global and their work building software products for digitally-transforming businesses, please visit www.3pillarglobal.com .

About 3Pillar Global

3Pillar Global builds breakthrough software products that power cutting-edge digital transformations and define the next generation of digital business. 3Pillar's innovative product development solutions drive rapid revenue, increase market share, and ensure customer growth. Leveraging the "Product Mindset," 3Pillar delivers disruptive and transformative digital and software products to clients across industries, from CARFAX and Fortune to PBS. Visit www.3pillarglobal.com for more information and career opportunities. To learn more about the Product Mindset, visit www.productmindset.com and pick up a copy of "The Product Mindset: Succeed in the Digital Economy by Changing the Way Your Organization Thinks," by 3Pillar CEO David DeWolf and VP of UX/UI for CoStar Group Jessica Hall.

About the Institute for Excellence in Sales

The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at companies large and small throughout the U.S and across the globe. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast and runs the IES Women in Sales Leadership Forum. The mission of the IES is to help sales leaders attract, retain, motivate, and elevate top-tier sales talent. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com. A complete list of upcoming IES programs can be found here .

