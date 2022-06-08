Halozyme to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present and host investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on June 14-16, 2022.

Details of the presentation are as follow:

Event:





Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference Format:





Fireside Chat and 1x1 Meetings Presentation Date:





Wednesday, June 15, 2022 Presentation Time:





8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET











A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Replays of the audio webcast will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 600,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare and Chugai Pharmaceutical.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, novel therapeutic products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved safety and efficacy, convenience, improved tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED®, TLANDO™ and NOCDURNA® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with industry leading pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceutical, Covis Pharma, Pfizer and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contacts:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-359-3016

tbui@antarespharma.com

Dawn Schottlandt / Claudia Styslinger

Argot Partners

212-600-1902

Halozyme@argotpartners.com

