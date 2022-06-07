Wellness Company Yohana Expands to Los Angeles to Help Modern Families Thrive

Piloted in Seattle, coveted membership expands to Los Angeles to help families get things done and create space for well-being

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness company Yohana announces today its expansion to Los Angeles, advancing their mission to create possibilities to help modern families thrive.

Founded by Yoky Matsuoka, renowned tech leader, global executive, and mom of four, Yohana helps families create space in their wildly busy lives to prioritize well-being. Their flagship service, The Yohana Membership, matches families with a team of specialists, researchers and an individualized guide for ongoing support with ever growing to-do lists and demands of modern life, so parents can focus on what matters most and feel empowered to be the best versions of themselves.

Modern families are struggling to get it all done, and the trickle down effect of parental burnout is adversely affecting their children . Nine in 10 moms are so busy they wish they could clone themselves , while 7 in 10 hide when they are stressed due to fears of feeling like a failure. Parents need help, but they are afraid to ask for it. In Los Angeles - a city known for wellness - the situation is equally dire .

Unlike the usual assistant services and productivity apps that create more to manage, the Yohana membership provides an easy way for parents to commit to the well-being of their family. Yohana launched its pilot membership program in Seattle in the Fall of 2021, where it helped more than 1,000 families offload 20,000 household to-dos, and saved some families over 8-10 hours per week. Backed with insights from the Seattle market, Yohana is now expanding to Los Angeles to give families the backup they need to get things done and the support parents need to be their best selves.

"I created Yohana out of a deep pain point I experienced as a working parent. While the challenges of family life were amplified by the pandemic, two years later, families are still struggling," says Yoky Matsuoka, Founder and CEO of Yohana."Our mission continues to focus on creating possibilities to help families thrive and we're excited to expand our membership in the LA area to help parents achieve a greater sense of well-being, and be present for those priceless moments."

This summer, with a Yohana membership LA families can get help with organizing and planning seasonal activities such as enrolling in day camp, researching family friendly activities, hosting an outdoor BBQ, orchestrating a Father's Day surprise, scheduling an AC repair professional, passport renewals, booking tickets to sporting events, and so much more. Regardless of the season, Yohana can help manage everything from household tasks such as finding a housekeeper, to family to-dos like coordinating appointments, and booking experiences such as a trip to Disneyland. Members can also tap the Yohana Pro Network, a team of trusted local businesses who can tackle bigger projects like repainting shutters, fixing leaky faucets, planting backyard gardens, training the family dog, and more.

There are four benefits to the Yohana Membership:

Yohana Guide. Families have a go-to person who works to understand their needs, set goals and makes sure members are getting the outcomes they expect. Your Guide is there to help you find balance, so that you can then find balance for your family.

Yohana Specialists. Your Yohana Membership gives every family a specialist and team experienced in managing home, family and experience planning to help with a broad range of needs. And their experience means that this is done as well, or even better, than you could do yourself.

The Yohana Pro & Partner Network . The Yohana Network is a hand-picked set of third-party providers that provide additional services for your home, your family and your own well being. Get everything you need — plumbers, piano teachers, local flower shops or even party venues — with the confidence that the Yohana Network is there to meet the needs of your family. These preferred local businesses help with household projects large and small, from replacing and repairing appliances to installing solar or planting native landscaping. Partner services are incremental costs to the Yohana membership.

The Yohana App + Website. Use the Yohana app on mobile or your desktop so you can easily create tasks for your team, see what's been completed and keep an ongoing dialog about any open questions. Imagine being able to put that thing you just remembered you forgot to do on your team's to-do list from anywhere, anytime.

As of today, Yohana will be available in neighborhoods across LA. The Yohana Membership is $249 per month for unlimited support. Los Angeles founding members who sign up between June 7 and June 30 will receive a special price of 50% off their first three months with the code FOUNDER.

About Yohana

Brought to life by leading technologist and mom of four Yoky Matsuoka, Yohana is the only membership service that matches modern families with a team of specialists to manage their wildly busy lives. Unlike productivity apps that create more to manage, Yohana creates space every day for families to prioritize well-being. Families are teamed up with a Guide to help map their goals, a team of specialists who manage everything from household tasks to family to-dos and creating memorable experiences. Members also gain access to the Yohana Pro & Partner Network, a source of trusted local businesses who can tackle bigger projects for the home and family. Piloted first in Seattle, Yohana expanded to Los Angeles on June 7, 2022, and the waitlist is open nationwide. Yohana is a fully funded independent subsidiary of Panasonic, one of the oldest purpose-driven brands in the world.

About Yoky Matsuoka

Yoky Matsuoka is the Founder & CEO of Yohana, an independently led subsidiary of Panasonic. Matsuoka also leads global innovation and serves as the Managing Executive Officer of Panasonic Corporation. Prior to founding Yohana, Yoky Matsuoka brought her distinct approach to human-centric design to leading tech giants, most recently as a Vice President at Google, and Chief Technology Officer at Nest. Prior to Nest, she was head of innovation and co-founder of Google X. She also served in a Senior Executive role at Apple and was Chief Executive Officer of Quanttus, a wearable health technology startup. Matsuoka's career began in academia as an endowed professor at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Washington, where she founded and directed the Center for Sensorimotor Neural Engineering and the Neurobotics Laboratory. Matsuoka received the MacArthur Genius Award for her work in robotics and neuroscience. This grant motivated her to create the YokyWorks Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping children with physical and learning challenges, and whose current focus is removing reading barriers to unlock each of those children's potential. Matsuoka received her Ph.D. and M.S. from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and B.S. at the University of California, Berkeley, all in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. She has been featured in Fortune, Forbes, Fast Company, TechCrunch, and Wired. She currently resides in the Bay area with her husband, four children, dog, and pet pig.

