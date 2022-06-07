VEX Robotics World Championship Announces Elementary, Middle School, and High School Champions

Robotics teams from around the globe are recognized at the world's largest robotics competition

GREENVILLE, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation's VEX Robotics World Championship has crowned world champions among its divisions and age groups. More than 20,000 students from 49 states and 36 countries persevered through exciting, timed matches with their customized robots as they competed with other teams from around the globe. The competition took place May 3-12, at the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas, TX and remotely via vexworlds.tv .

Young innovators competed at the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation’s VEX Robotics World Championship with more than 28,000 attendees from 35 nations celebrates hands-on STEM education through robotics. This experience is designed to motivate young people to pursue education and career opportunities in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) while building self-confidence, communication, and problem-solving skills. (PRNewswire)

The largest robotics community in the world united to celebrate STEM excellence. Teams showcased game strategy, design, and teamwork skills at this global event. The 2022 world champions include the following teams:

VEX ROBOTICS COMPETITION WORLD CHAMPIONS - MIDDLE SCHOOL

VRC Middle School Excellence Award

VRC Middle School Excellence Award

Team 15442C, The Misfits, Canyon High, Anaheim, California , United States

VRC Middle School World Champions

Team 6446C Royal Robotics 6446C, Rancho Del Rey Middle , Chula Vista, California , United States

Team 8838B , Robohawks – Century Orchard Hills, Irvine, California , United States

VRC Middle School World Finalists

Team 3324B , Supernova CaIamity, Science Academy Stem Magnet, North Hollywood, California , United States

Team 4610J, Jariffe Robot Revolution, Summit, New Jersey , United States

Robot Skills World Champions – Team 15442C, The Misfits, Canyon High, Anaheim, California , United States

2nd Place – Team 10102A, Big Chungi, Vinci Robotics Academy, Burlington, Massachusetts , United States

3rd Place – Team 10012W, Ten Ton Robotics, Ten Ton Robotics, West Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada

VEX ROBOTICS COMPETITION WORLD CHAMPIONS - HIGH SCHOOL

VRC High School Excellence Award

Team 81P, VEXMEN: Pandemic, Brandywine Robotics Inc., Chester Springs, Pennsylvania , United States

VRC High School World Champions

Team 38141B , PiBotics B, Ignite Institute, Erlanger, Kentucky , United States

Team 254F, The Cheesy Poofs, Bellarmine College Preparatory, San Jose, California , United States

VRC High School World Finalists

Team 9257C, House Cats, Covington Catholic High School , Park Hills, Kentucky , United States

Team 4154X, U.S.S.R. NSU University School, Fort Lauderdale, Florida , United States

VRC High School Skills Challenge Winners

Robot Skills World Champions – Team 2647X, Endgame, 2647 Robotics, Chandler, Arizona , United States

2nd Place – Team 16868K , Skill Issue, Markham, Ontario, Canada

3rd Place – Team 315K , Paradigm, Redwood City, California , United States

VEXU COMPETITION WORLD CHAMPIONS

VEX U Excellence Award

Team VCAT, VCAT Robotics, Vaughn College of A&T, Queens, New York , United States

VEX U World Champions

Team WISCO, WiscoBots, University of Wisconsin - Platteville , Platteville, Wisconsin , United States

VEX U World Finalists

Team BLRS, Purdue SIGBots, Purdue University West Lafayette, Indiana , United States

VEX U Skills Challenge Winners

Robot Skills World Champions – Team BLRS2, Purdue SIGBots, Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana , United States

2nd Place – Team USC , USC Trojans , University of Southern California , Los Angeles, California , United States

3rd Place – Team VCAT, VCAT Robotics, Vaughn College of A&T, Queens, New York , United States

VEX IQ CHALLENGE WORLD CHAMPIONS - ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

VEX IQ Challenge Elementary School Excellence Award

Team 66799T, MSS American School, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

Elementary School Teamwork Challenge World Champions

Team 6576B , Kermit Crafters, Gateway Science Acad/St Louis, St. Louis, Missouri , United States

Team 1012X, Ten Ton Robotics, West Vancouver Schools, West Vancouver, British Columbia , Canada

Elementary School Teamwork Challenge World 2nd Place

Team 839Z, Caution Tape Zulu - Caution Tape Robotics, Markham, Ontario, Canada

Team 988A, Theorycraft, Sydney Robotics Academy, Chatswood, Australia Elementary School

Teamwork Challenge World 3rd Place

Team 22608A, Flying Cheese, Private, Irvine, California , United States

Team 6900B , Un Name, Vinci Robotics Academy, Burlington, Massachusetts , United States

VEX IQ Challenge Elementary School Skills Challenge Winners

Robot Skills Challenge Champions – Team 271A, Techno Turtle, Family base Long Ray Robotic, Irvine, California , United States

2nd Place – Team 22608A, Flying Cheese, Private, Irvine, California , United States

3rd Place – Team 839Z, // Caution Tape Zulu // Caution Tape Robotics ////, Markham, Ontario, Canada

VEX IQ CHALLENGE WORLD CHAMPIONS - MIDDLE SCHOOL

VEX IQ Challenge Middle School Excellence Award

Team 47C, With Fire, Evergreen Middle School PTSA, Sammamish, Washington , United States Middle School Teamwork Challenge World Champions

VEX IQ Challenge Middle School World Champions

Team 6677A, Never Give Up Mingdao High School Taichung, Chinese Taipei

Team 16868B , Piethon, Markham, Ontario, Canada

Middle School Teamwork Challenge World 2nd Place

Team 6699Z, WC Taiwan Robotics Lab, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

Team 66465E, Ex-Machina Private, Redmond, Washington , United States

Middle School Teamwork Challenge World 3rd Place

Team 6699R, Rare Conservation, Taiwan Robotics Lab, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

Team 13194A, Fighting Falcons Home Based Team, Fort Worth, Texas , United States

VEX IQ Challenge Middle School Skills Challenge Winners

Robot Skills Challenge Champions – Team 99900J, Dr X Academy, Dr X Academy, Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

2nd Place – Team 6699Z, WC Taiwan Robotics Lab, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

3rd Place – Team 6677A, Never Give Up, Mingdao High School, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

RADC CHAMPIONS

High Flyer Award

High School – Team 1777B , Order of the White Lotus, Davis Discovery STEM Club, Roy, Utah , United States

Middle School – Team 58625D, Drone Boyz, Lincoln County BOE Hamlin, West Virginia , United States

RADC World Champions

Team 7581B , Robots Rule, Haslett Robotics Club, Haslett, Michigan , United States

Team 48768A, Vassar Senior High School, Vassar, Michigan , United States

RADC World Finalists

Team 2394B , Cypress Lake High School JROTC, Cypress Lake High School, Fort Myers, Florida , United States

Team 25306A, Carver Monarchs, Carver Career Center, Charleston, West Virginia , United States

RADC Skills Challenge Winners

World Skills Champions, High School – Team 10308B , Autonomous Ops Squadron, South Panola High School AFJROTC, Batesville, Mississippi , United States

World Skills Champions, Middle School – Team 7581B , Robots Rule, Haslett Robotics Club, Haslett, Michigan , United States

World Skills 2nd Place, High School – Team 5450W, Freeze Frame, W Marshall County Central High, Newfolden, Minnesota , United States

World Skills 2nd Place, Middle School – Team 7581A, The Flying Phantoms, Haslett Robotics Club, Haslett, Michigan , United States

World Skills 3rd Place, High School – Team 2394B Cypress Lake High School JROTC Cypress Lake High School Fort Myers, Florida , United States

World Skills 3rd Place, Middle School – Team 7340A Mega Drones Harmony School of Excellence-Houston Houston, Texas , United States

JROTC CHAMPIONS

VRC JROTC Excellence Award

Team 33112B , Robo Rangers - B, Concordia Lutheran High School, Ft Wayne, Indiana , United States

VRC JROTC World Champions

Team 57249A, Raptor Robotics, Ravenwood High School, Brentwood, Tennessee , United States

Team 42700E, Crusaders E, Saint Louis School , Honolulu, Hawaii , United States

VRC JROTC World Finalists

Team 11775A, Granbury MCJROTC, Granbury High School, Granbury, Texas , United States

Team 11775C, Granbury MCJROTC, Granbury High School, Granbury, Texas , United States

VRC JROTC Skills Challenge Winners Award

Robot Skills World Champions – Team 8318A, Raiders, Southwest High School, Fort Worth, Texas , United States

2nd Place – Team 11981B , Warriors 2, Steinbrenner High School JROTC, Lutz, Florida , United States

3rd Place – Team 65714A, Screamin' Eagles, Nixa High School JROTC, Nixa, Missouri , United States

LIVE REMOTE TOURNAMENT CHAMPIONS

VEX Robotics Competition

Excellence Award

Team 66799A, AST-onishing A, American School in Taichung, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

World Champions

Team 66799A, AST-onishing A, American School in Taichung, Taichung, Chinese Taipei

VEX IQ Challenge

Excellence Award

Team 35188A, AKAW, Yi-lan Fu-Shing Junior High School VEX Team, Yilan City, Yilan County, Chinese Taipei

Teamwork Challenge World Champions

Team 35188A, AKAW, Yi-lan Fu-Shing Junior High School VEX Team, Yilan City, Yilan County, Chinese Taipei

Team 610E, Crescent Robotics, Crescent School, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

"Earning a World Champion award is a major milestone that exemplifies resilience, ingenuity, and sportsmanship which is the cornerstone of the competition," said Dan Mantz, CEO of the REC Foundation. "These attributes will serve these students for the rest of their academic years while also developing real-world career readiness. We're very proud of these extraordinary winners along with all the talented competitors from around the world. The unwavering support of teachers, mentors, volunteers, and spectators make the VEX Robotics World Championship memorable." More winners from the event can be found here .

Each year, an exciting engineering challenge is presented in the form of a game for the VEX Robotics Competition / VEX IQ Challenge and is announced during the annual competition. The 2022-23 games are: VEX Robotics Competition Spin Up and VEX IQ Challenge Slap Shot. Students, with guidance from their teachers and mentors, build innovative robots and compete year-round. Students have one year to design a robot to play the game.

"This competition highlights the talent of problem-solving leaders of the future. It was inspiring to experience the dedication, hard work, and excitement that robotics bring to the championship teams and for the one million students in our robotics community," said Tony Norman, CEO and President of VEX Robotics.

The REC Foundation's VEX Robotics World Championship 2022 is presented by the Northrop Grumman Foundation. Other global sponsors that support the program year-round and this event include Autodesk, Google, Mathworks, Microchip, NASA, Texas Instruments, and USAF Special Warfare.

About the Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation

The Robotics Education & Competition (REC) Foundation's mission is to increase student interest and involvement in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) by engaging students in hands-on, affordable, and sustainable robotics engineering programs.

About VEX Robotics

VEX Robotics is a leading provider of educational and competitive robotics products to schools, universities, and robotics teams all around the world. The VEX 123, GO, IQ, V5, V5 Workcell and VEXcode VR product lines span from elementary school all the way through college with accessible, scalable, and flexible robotics solutions. Beyond science and engineering principles, a VEX Robotics project encourages teamwork, leadership, and problem solving among groups. It allows educators to easily customize projects to meet the level of students' abilities as they inspire and prepare the STEM problem-solvers of tomorrow.

Media Contact

Jenn Goonan

Rocket Social Impact

Jenn@RocketSocialImpact.com

617.947.0971

