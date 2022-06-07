'Talk about Heroes': Three from Law Offices of Frank L. Branson Honored as Top Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers

Lawdragon recognizes Frank Branson, Debbie Dudley Branson, Tim Newsom

DALLAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veteran trial lawyers Frank Branson, Debbie Dudley Branson and Tim Newsom have been recognized in the 2022 edition of the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers for representing those injured in catastrophic vehicle crashes, at dangerous work sites, or by defective products.

The highly respected legal guide conducts extensive research and vetting to compile a list identifying trial lawyers who in the words of Lawdragon CEO Katrina Dewey "relish their role of underdog, taking on the toughest cases and typically only getting paid if they win – Talk about heroes."

Click here to see the 2022 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers guide.

Lawdragon honors are just the latest recognition for the three attorneys. Mr. Branson is a Lawdragon Hall of Fame honoree and has been named among the Top 10 lawyers in the state by Texas Super Lawyers every year since 2007. He is a repeat honoree of The Best Lawyers in America and has been named to Texas Lawbook's "Lions of the Bar," the National Law Journal's "50 Most Influential Lawyers in the U.S.," and D CEO's "Dallas 500: The Most Powerful Business Leaders."

In 2019, the Texas Trial Lawyers Association presented Mr. Branson with its Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Dallas Trial Lawyers Association named him among its Living Legends. In 2021, he received the Texas Bar Foundation's highest honor for a trial lawyer – the Ronald Secrest Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award for attorneys demonstrating the highest moral and ethical standards and professional conduct.

Ms. Branson is a trial lawyer known for her skill in analyzing jury pools and connecting with jurors. She has held leadership positions within governmental, political, business and legal organizations at the national and regional levels. In addition to Texas Super Lawyers, she has been recognized among D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas and by The Best Lawyers in America. She is a past President of the Texas Trial Lawyers, was Chairman of the Board of Managers at Parkland Hospital 2012-2016, and received the 2016 Linz Award for her civic/humanitarian efforts for the city of Dallas.

With a rare double board certification in Personal Injury Trial Law and Civil Trial Law, Mr. Newsom has extensive courtroom leadership experience. He currently serves as president-elect of TEX-ABOTA, the Texas Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates. He is a past President of the Amarillo Bar Association and a recipient of the Bob Black Bar Leaders Award. Mr. Newsom has been recognized every year since 2005 by Texas Super Lawyers for his Plaintiff's Personal Injury work and was recently recognized by The Best Lawyers in America.

The Law Offices of Frank L. Branson represents clients in cases involving complex product liability, catastrophic injury, truck accidents, commercial air crashes, electrical and gas explosions, and truck and auto catastrophic injury. To learn more about the firm, visit http://www.flbranson.com.

