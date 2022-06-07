Living Security Launches New Human Risk Management Platform with Unify Insights

Security leaders can now observe behaviors across their organization, identify risk-trends, and deploy role-based programs to diminish threats

AUSTIN, Texas, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Living Security, the leader in Human Risk Management, today announced the launch of Unify Insights , a state-of-the-art solution to help enterprises identify human behavior risks and trends inside their organizations to reduce cybersecurity threats. Unify Insights gives security leaders the ability to observe employees' behaviors over time, identify those that present the most risk, and take targeted actions to address those threats, all while being able to quickly measure and report on risk changes with other executives across the organization and with the Board.

"Quantifying human risk and then taking a new approach to engage your team members is the key to resolving cybersecurity issues," said Ashley Rose, CEO and co-founder of Living Security. "This solution gives security leaders the visibility they need to identify, respond to, and report on risks brought on by human behavior while also engaging each individual employee with innovative and relevant content to directly impact their security posture."

Unify Insights includes a single place to view how both technology and human behavior is impacting security metrics, and what your team is doing or not doing to respond to cyber threats.

Key benefits of the program include:

Risk metrics and analytics that shine a light on the risk employees bring to an organization with their daily behaviors.

Data to empower security leaders in conversations with the rest of the organization and those managing teams to better change employee behavior.

Meaningful reporting to measure human risk and behavioral trends across the organization, take action against the riskiest behaviors and reward those who are more vigilant.

Easy integration with existing secure email products, security suites, open source intelligence (OSINT), learning management systems (LMS), phishing simulator products, and human resources systems.

Tailored action plans to address trends and risks within specific groups. Additional programs that can be deployed to address risk include: Prioritized pathing to higher risk groups, targeted awareness training campaigns, targeted phishing simulations.

"Living Security is now one of the only teams in security actually providing metrics which empower teams and entire organizations to understand their security postures and where they can improve to mitigate risk and stop attacks before they occur" said Drew Rose, CSO and co-founder of Living Security."

Unify Insights, combined with Living Security's industry leading Training, Teams, and Phishing, provides security teams with a full suite of capabilities to fully implement Human Risk Management within their organizations.

For additional information and to request a demo go to LivingSecurity.com .

About Living Security

Living Security's mission is to transform human risk to drive dramatic improvement in human behaviors, organizational security culture, and infosec program effectiveness. With our Human Risk Management platform, Living Security engages each employee with innovative and relevant context and content, while simultaneously providing the ability for leadership to identify, report on and directly mitigate the risk brought on by human behavior. Living Security is trusted by security-minded organizations like MasterCard, Verizon, MassMutual, Biogen, AmerisourceBergen, Hewlett Packard, and Target. Learn more at www.livingsecurity.com.

