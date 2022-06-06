Salt Security Wins "Next Generation in API Security" 2022 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine at RSA 2022

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference -- Salt Security , the leading API security company, today announced that the Salt Security API Protection Platform won the "Next Generation in API Security" award in the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM). The Salt Security platform provides companies with unparalleled API protection capabilities, including continuous discovery of APIs and exposed sensitive data, attack detection and prevention, and remediation details to eliminate API vulnerabilities.

"Competing in today's market requires continuous innovation. Modernization and digital transformation are more important now than ever before, and APIs are an integral part of TripActions' cutting-edge offering," said Prabhath Karanth, senior director of security, trust, and compliance at TripActions. "With so much business value riding on data protection and APIs, API security needed to evolve and modernize to keep up with the latest threats. Legacy solutions no longer offer adequate protection. Salt Security truly delivers the next generation of API security capabilities."

According to the Salt Security State of API Security Report, Q1 2022 , 95% of organizations experienced an API security incident in the past 12 months. The Salt platform delivers comprehensive API protection across build, deploy and runtime phases of APIs, including defending against the attacks outlined in the OWASP API Security Top 10 list. With its API Context Engine (ACE) Architecture, a cloud-scale big data engine that applies machine learning and artificial intelligence, Salt Security provides its customers with the rich context needed over time to identify today's low-and-slow API attacks and inform API discovery and remediation.

"APIs are the gateway to the modern enterprise and at the heart of most digital transformation, cloud migration, and architecture modernization initiatives, making them incredibly attractive targets for malicious activity,'' said Roey Eliyahu, co-founder and CEO, Salt Security. "Against this backdrop, the need for stronger API protection has increased, especially as traditional solutions such as WAFs and API gateways have proven ineffective in detecting and stopping API attacks. The Salt platform is the only solution that provides cloud-scale big data and real-time analysis across all application environments, pinpointing and stopping attackers in their tracks. This latest recognition from Cyber Defense Magazine underscores our leadership in enabling companies to prevent today's sophisticated API attacks, enhance their API security posture, and mitigate API-related risks."

Now in its tenth year, Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards honor companies in the information security space who provide unique and compelling products and services. This year's awards were judged by a panel of esteemed CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certified security professionals who have decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry and are continually on the lookout for new, innovative and transformative security solutions. Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated at the 2022 RSA conference beginning on June 6. The complete list of winners can be found at https://www.cyberdefenseawards.com .

To learn more about the Salt Security API Protection Platform or to request a demo, please visit: https://content.salt.security/demo.html .

About Salt Security

Salt Security protects the APIs that form the core of every modern application. Its API Protection Platform is the industry's first patented solution to prevent the next generation of API attacks, using machine learning and AI to automatically and continuously identify and protect APIs. Only Salt Security has the ability to correlate activities across millions of APIs and users over time and provide real-time analysis of all that data. Deployed in minutes, the Salt Security platform learns the granular behavior of a company's APIs and requires no configuration or customization to pinpoint and block API attackers. For more information, please visit: https://salt.security

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

