Curis Announces Encouraging Emavusertib Data at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO)

TakeAim Lymphoma data for the combination of emavusertib plus ibrutinib show tumor reduction in 8 of 9 evaluable patients, including 2 complete responses and 2 partial responses

Potential for overcoming ibrutinib resistance demonstrated with a complete response in a patient who had prior treatment with ibrutinib

TakeAim Leukemia data, top-line data previously released in January, highlight emavusertib's single-agent activity in heavily pretreated AML and HR-MDS patients

LEXINGTON, Mass., June 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS), a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced the presentation of encouraging clinical data from both the TakeAim Lymphoma and TakeAim Leukemia studies at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting currently taking place in Chicago and online until June 7, 2022.

"We are excited to share data with the oncology community from our TakeAim Lymphoma and TakeAim Leukemia studies at ASCO, including the first release of clinical data investigating the use of emavusertib in combination with ibrutinib in patients with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma," said James Dentzer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Curis. "These data demonstrate encouraging signs of anti-cancer activity, including a complete response in a primary CNS lymphoma patient who had prior treatment with ibrutinib. We also presented a poster with data from the TakeAim Leukemia study, previously disclosed in a January 2022 press release, demonstrating emavusertib's encouraging monotherapy activity in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)."

"In addition to the data from Curis's studies, there are presentations at the meeting this year by our collaborators at Washington University and the University of Florida, which help more fully explore emavusertib's use in tumor types outside of the company's current focus in hematologic malignancies," said Robert Martell, M.D., Ph.D., Head of Research and Development.

TakeAim Lymphoma:

The TakeAim Lymphoma study is a Phase 1/2 open-label, dose escalation, dose expansion clinical trial investigating emavusertib as monotherapy and in combination with ibrutinib in patients with R/R hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkins's lymphoma and other B cell malignancies. The poster presentation (#7575) made by Dr. Grzegorz Nowakowski, Division of Hematology, Mayo Clinic-Minnesota, today at ASCO includes clinical data from a May 6, 2022 data cutoff, on 13 patients who received the combination, 9 of whom had post-baseline response assessments and were evaluable for response.

Key findings in patients treated with the combination included:

The combination appeared to be well tolerated

No dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) at 200mg of emavusertib; 2 DLTs observed at 300mg (stomatitis and syncope)

8 of 9 evaluable patients experienced reduction in tumor burden, including:

One of the CRs was in a patient who had received prior treatment with ibrutinib, suggesting that the combination may be able to overcome ibrutinib resistance

Next steps for the TakeAim Lymphoma study include further dose expansion in order to determine the Recommended Phase 2 Dose for the combination.

TakeAim Leukemia:

The TakeAim Leukemia study is a Phase 1/2 dose escalation and dose expansion study examining emavusertib use as both monotherapy and in combination with azacitidine or venetoclax in patients with R/R AML or high risk MDS. The poster presentation (#7016) made by Dr. Guillermo Garcia-Manero, Chief of the Section of Myelodysplastic Syndromes within the Department of Leukemia at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, today at ASCO, include clinical data from a December 16, 2021 data cutoff for the 49 patients who had been treated with emavusertib in monotherapy as of that date.

Key safety findings included:

Emavusertib was well-tolerated across multiple dose levels, including at the Recommended Phase 2 Dose of 300 mg BID

No dose-limiting myelosuppression observed

No cumulative toxicities observed

These attributes of emavusertib's emerging safety profile may provide an advantage compared to current standard of care therapies in monotherapy and may also make emavusertib an attractive candidate for addition to combination therapy regimens.

Key tumor assessment findings included:

Collaborator Studies:

In patients with spliceosome-mutated R/R AML:

In patients with spliceosome-mutated R/R MDS:

In patients with FLT3-mutated R/R AML:

Being presented today (#TPS4168) is work in gastric cancer by Dr. Kian-Huat Lim's team at Washington University School of Medicine. Based on compelling preclinical work, Dr. Lim and his team have developed a clinical study exploring combination of emavusertib (CA-4948) in combination with FOLFOX chemotherapy plus nivolumab or pembrolizumab. Preclinically, it has been established that chemotherapy resistance can be driven by TLR9 activation and IRAK4 dependent activation of pro-survival NF-kB signaling. Inhibition of IRAK4 has been shown to block this signaling, and to reduce tumor desmoplasia along with revitalization of intratumoral T-cells, setting the stage for combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. This study is active, but not yet recruiting.

Being presented tomorrow (#2011), June 5, is preclinical work from Dr. Duane Mitchell's team at the University of Florida, which investigated emavusertib (CA-4948) in melanoma brain metastasis where IRAK4-dependent signaling is known to be high. Emavusertib exposure in the brain and in brain tumors achieved therapeutically relevant levels, resulted in substantial reduction of B16.F10 tumor volume and prolonged survival of the mice.

About Emavusertib (CA-4948)

Emavusertib is an IRAK4 kinase inhibitor and IRAK4 plays an essential role in the toll-like receptor (TLR) and interleukin-1 receptor (IL-1R) signaling pathways, which are frequently dysregulated in patients with cancer. TLRs and the IL-1R family signal through the adaptor protein MYD88, which results in the assembly and activation of IRAK4, initiating a signaling cascade that induces cytokine and survival factor expression mediated by the NF-κB protein complex. Additionally, third parties have recently discovered that the long form of IRAK4 (IRAK4-L) is oncogenic and preferentially expressed in over half of patients with AML and MDS. The overexpression of IRAK4-L is believed to be driven by a variety of factors, including specific spliceosome mutation such as SF3B1 and U2AF1. In addition to inhibiting IRAK4, emavusertib was also designed to inhibit FLT3, a known oncologic driver, which may provide additional benefit in patients with AML and MDS.

About Curis, Inc.

Curis is a biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. In 2015, Curis entered into a collaboration with Aurigene in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology. As part of this collaboration, Curis has exclusive licenses to oral small molecule antagonists of immune checkpoints including the VISTA/PDL1 antagonist CA-170, and the TIM3/PDL1 antagonist CA-327, as well as the IRAK4 kinase inhibitor, emavusertib (CA-4948). Emavusertib is currently undergoing testing in the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Lymphoma trial, in patients with hematologic malignancies, such as non-Hodgkins lymphoma and other B cell malignancies, both as a monotherapy and in combination with BTK inhibitor ibrutinib, and the Phase 1/2 TakeAim Leukemia trial in patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, for which it has received Orphan Drug Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The FDA has placed a partial clinical hold on the TakeAim Leukemia and TakeAim Lymphoma trials during which no new patients will be enrolled, and current study participants benefiting from treatment may continue to be treated with emavusertib at doses of 300mg BID or lower. In addition, Curis is engaged in a collaboration with ImmuNext for development of CI-8993, a monoclonal anti-VISTA antibody, which is currently undergoing testing in a Phase 1 trial in patients with solid tumors. Curis is also party to a collaboration with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, under which Genentech and Roche are commercializing Erivedge® for the treatment of advanced basal cell carcinoma.

For more information, visit Curis's website at www.curis.com.

