Make an Impact This Summer on Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Miami Beach visitors have access to seasonal activities and experiences that bring the elements of a luxury vacation together with initiatives created to foster community awareness and change. According to the 2022 Impact Tourism report by Kind Traveler, 96% of travelers responded that it's important their tourism dollars make a positive impact on the communities they visit and the environment. Starting this month, visitors will find new ways to get involved, all while enjoying a selection of destination offerings that help put tourism dollars to work in the spirit of giving back. From limited-time educational exhibitions and fashion events for charity, to hotel stays with hands-on, in-the-sand activations, Miami Beach is an ideal city for those seeking to make a difference while on vacation.

"Miami Beach continues to be in the international spotlight and it is our responsibility to provide travelers opportunities to feel good about their travel decisions and show them how their actions today can have a positive impact on tomorrow," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Our city's hotels, restaurants, galleries and attractions offer seamless ways to intertwine the vacation experience with area causes working to enhance our community."

As an unprecedented summer travel season starts, travelers making their way to Miami Beach can expect a collection of limited-time experiences to choose from, starting with World Oceans Day. Wellness meets action and a complimentary, sustainable Mezcal tasting by The Lost Explorer at Eden Roc Miami Beach on June 8 starting at 5 p.m. In partnership with Miami Beach's own non-profit Clean Miami Beach, guests will enjoy an evening of finding center and doing good. The commitment continues during the 2nd Annual World Ocean Weekend Celebration on June 11th and 12th at W South Beach. Coordinated by Blue Scholars Initiative and Art Sail, the celebration will encompass the community and address specific oceanic needs in the area.

Travelers can also dive into the local environmental scene and stay on dry land. Through June 19th, the debut of "Hidden Worlds" is live at Rudolf Budja Gallery on Miami Beach. State-of-the-art technology brings "impactainment" to visitors, providing an immersive voyage into the deepest oceans. Paired with an interactive culinary experience, the multi-faceted exhibit is meant to engage people and make them fall in love with the ocean, in turn, spurring future change and advocacy. In July, swim wear will hit the runway for a cause at the opening show of Miami Swim Week 2022 at SLS South Beach on July 13th from 7 – 10 p.m. Featuring Ema Savahl Design, the debut evening will benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation, a South Florida organization that assists underserved children and their families through more than 20 proprietary programs with 33 partner facilities including homeless shelters, hospitals and youth centers.

"Miami Beach is a destination that offers travelers the chance to learn more about the local community and options to directly or indirectly make an impact through experiences of choice," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "We are proud to extend these opportunities to new and returning visitors as we work to enhance traditional vacation itineraries with new and inspiring activities."

