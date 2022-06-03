To hold conference call on Monday, June 13 at 8:00 am ET

Gracell Biotechnologies Schedules Clinical Update Call After EHA2022 To hold conference call on Monday, June 13 at 8:00 am ET

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and SUZHOU and SHANGHAI, China, June. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) ("Gracell"), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing highly efficacious and affordable cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that the Company plans to hold a clinical update call on June 13 after the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress (EHA 2022) as the data is subject to meeting's embargo policy until June 12.

(PRNewsfoto/Gracell) (PRNewswire)

The management team intends to highlight clinical data from three investigator-initiated trials (IIT) for its BCMA/CD19 dual-targeting FasTCAR-T candidate GC012F and allogeneic TruUCAR-T candidate GC502 that will be presented at 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO 2022) Annual Meeting and EHA 2022 as follows:

Updated clinical data from a multicenter IIT evaluating GC012F for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in oral abstract presentations on June 5 at ASCO 2022 and on June 12 at EHA 2022

Initial clinical data from an ongoing IIT evaluating GC012F for the treatment of relapsed/refractory B-NHL in a poster presentation on June 10 at EHA 2022

Updated data with longer follow-up of GC502 in relapsed/refractory B-ALL in a poster presentation on June 10 at EHA 2022

Conference call and webcast details:

Monday, June 13, 2022 @ 8:00 am ET

Investor domestic dial-in: (833) 693-0545

Investor international dial-in: +1(661) 407-1586

Conference ID: 1820109

Live webcast link: https://ir.gracellbio.com/news-events/events-and-presentations

A replay of the webcast will be available on ir.gracellbio.com shortly after the conclusion of the event for 90 days.

About Gracell

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. ("Gracell") is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies. Leveraging its pioneering FasTCAR and TruUCAR technology platforms and SMART CARTM technology module, Gracell is developing a rich clinical-stage pipeline of multiple autologous and allogeneic product candidates with the potential to overcome major industry challenges that persist with conventional CAR-T therapies, including lengthy manufacturing time, suboptimal cell quality, high therapy cost and lack of effective CAR-T therapies for solid tumors. For more information on Gracell, please visit www.gracellbio.com. Follow @GracellBio on LinkedIn.

Media contact

Marvin Tang

marvin.tang@gracellbio.com

Investor contact

Gracie Tong

gracie.tong@gracellbio.com

Stephanie Carrington

Stephanie.carrington@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gracell Biotechnologies Inc.