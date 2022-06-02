NTRA LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Natera, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Natera, Inc. ("Natera" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NTRA) of a class action securities lawsuit.

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP (PRNewsfoto/Levi & Korsinsky, LLP) (PRNewswire)

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Natera investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of a class of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Natera common stock between February 26, 2020, and April 19, 2022, inclusive. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

NTRA investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) the Company's non-invasive prenatal test, Panorama, was not reliable and resulted in high rates of false positives; (2) the Company's screening test for kidney transplant failure, Prospera, did not have superior precision compared to competing tests; (3) as a result of defendants' false and misleading claims about Natera's technology, the Company was exposed to substantial legal and regulatory risks; (4) Natera relied upon deceptive sales and billing practices to drive its revenue growth; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Natera during the relevant time frame, you have until June 27, 2022 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP