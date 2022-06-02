Green Goo by Sierra Sage Herbs Named Best Plant-Based First Aid & Body Care Products Company - USA by LUXLife Magazine

2022 Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards Recognize Industry Innovators and Pioneers

LYONS, Colo., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium lifestyle publication LUXLife Magazine recently announced the winners of its 2022 Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards, naming Green Goo by Sierra Sage Herbs as the Best Plant-Based First Aid & Body Care Products Company - USA.

Green Goo continually strives to offer plant-based body care solutions with superior efficacy...

LUXLife has presented these distinguished awards annually since 2017, aiming to celebrate those companies and brands who are championing trends in the health, beauty and wellness sector, in addition to recognizing the industry's leading innovators and pioneers.

"We're so grateful to the editors of LUXLife for honoring our brand," said Green Goo by Sierra Sage Herbs CEO and Co-Founder Jodi Scott. "The past few years have shifted priorities for many people, allowing us all to more fully embrace our own individual definitions of self-care, and as a brand, Green Goo continually strives to offer plant-based body care solutions with superior efficacy that provide that extra bit of comfort, relief, and serenity."

Winners of the LUXLife Health, Beauty & Wellness Awards are chosen by a select group of brand researchers, with many of the world's most internationally-renowned brands, individuals, and high-end products highlighted in the magazine.

About LUXLife

LUXLife Magazine is a premium lifestyle publication which was founded in 2015 by the publishing company AI Global Media Ltd. Distributed to a circulation of 238,000 globally, LUXLife focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on: fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more. Within its pages you'll find everything from product news and reviews, to in-depth pieces on trends, features and commentary; all designed to inform, entertain and inspire.

About Sierra Sage Herbs:

Committed to making the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, now part of Creso Pharma , is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo , Good Goo , and Southern Butter . These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit: www.sierrasageherbs.com .

