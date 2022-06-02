Geneva Financial Announces New Oregon Mortgage Branch Headed by Pauline Hines

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva), a direct mortgage lender operating in 46 states, has announced the opening of a new branch location in Lake Oswego, OR led by Branch Manager Pauline Hines. The opening of this new branch provides opportunities for local borrowers and buyers looking to navigate the current housing market.

"Already, our transition to Geneva has proven tremendously fruitful." Oregon Branch Manager Pauline Hines stated. "The resources available to me and my branch have allowed us to expand in ways I couldn't have imagined. We are excited to see the potential continue to grow as we serve our market."

Based out of Lake Oswego, OR, Hines and her team proudly serve homebuyers throughout the state. The new branch will continue Geneva's exceptional service and extensive product offering through countless homebuyer and homeowner-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo Loans, Condo Financing, and so much more.

With more that 20 years in the mortgage and real estate industry, Pauline has built a stellar reputation through her experience and skill in the sector. To Hines, communication is key through the entire loan process, always keeping her clients' best interests in mind. From first-time homebuyers to seasoned investors, Hines and her team will go above and beyond to help clients achieve their dreams of homeownership.

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 46 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

