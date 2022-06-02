Doctors Sue FDA Over Unlawful Attempts to Prohibit Ivermectin Use

GALVESTON, Texas, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boyden Gray & Associates PLLC -- Today, a group of doctors filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra in his official capacity as Secretary of Health and Human Services, the Food and Drug Administration, and Robert M. Califf in his official capacity as Commissioner of Food and Drugs, over the FDA's unlawful attempts to prohibit the use of ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The plaintiffs, Drs. Robert L. Apter, Mary Talley Bowden, and Paul E. Marik argue the FDA acted outside of its authority and illegally interfered with their ability to practice medicine by directing the public, including health professionals and patients, to not use ivermectin, a drug that has received full FDA approval for human use.

Dr. Mary Bowden responded to today's filing, stating: "Since the pandemic began, I have had one mission - help my patients. I provided access to testing when testing was hard to find. I provided treatment when other doctors told my patients to stay home. I have kept over 3,900 patients out of the hospital, but it hasn't been easy. Sadly, fighting the system has been a much bigger challenge than fighting the disease. Despite my excellent track record treating COVID patients, the FDA's smear campaign against ivermectin continues to be a daily hurdle to overcome. I am fighting back - the public needs to understand what the FDA has done is illegal, and I hope this suit will prevent them from continuing to interfere in the doctor-patient relationship."

"If doctors are freed to treat patients according to their best judgment and unprejudiced evaluation of the medical literature, many thousands more deaths and serious disabilities will be averted," said Dr. Robert Apter. "Pronouncements from the FDA against the use of ivermectin have been the basis for disciplinary actions against doctors, interfere with the doctor-patient relationship, and have had a severe chilling effect on the use of life-saving medication for a deadly disease."

"The FDA's public statements on ivermectin have been misleading and raised unwarranted concern over a critical drug in preventing and treating COVID-19. The agency felt compelled to use language to discourage any discourse and interest in using ivermectin as a front-line treatment of COVID-19. To do this is to ignore both statutory limits on the FDA's authority and the significant body of scientific evidence from peer-reviewed research, over 80 medical trials, and results from ivermectin's use in medical settings worldwide, showing the safe and effective use of the drug in fighting COVID-19," said Dr. Paul Marik.

The full complaint can be viewed here.

View original content:

SOURCE Boyden Gray & Associates PLLC