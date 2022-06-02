Actress Tiffani Thiessen Joins Forces with New Campaign to Raise Awareness on How to Help Protect Pre-Teens and Teens Against Meningococcal Meningitis, a Potentially Life-Threatening Disease(1,2)

Many U.S. pre-teens miss first CDC-recommended dose of MenACWY vaccine and approximately 50% of U.S. teens miss the second dose, despite being at an increased risk1,3

FORT MYERS, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actress and mother Tiffani Thiessen, best known for her role on the hit television series Saved by the Bell, is partnering with the National Meningitis Association (NMA) to launch a new public health initiative, It's About Time: Help Stop the Clock on Meningitis, aimed at educating parents about the importance of potentially life-saving vaccination to help protect their pre-teens and teens against meningococcal meningitis.1,4 Together, campaign partners are calling on parents to include the topic of immunization, including the importance of the MenACWY vaccination, in timely talks with their child, and to speak with their child's healthcare professional to help protect their children's futures.1,5

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends a first dose of the MenACWY vaccine at 11-12 years old and a second dose at 16 years old.1 Yet, nearly 1 in 10 U.S. pre-teens do not receive their first dose of the MenACWY vaccination and approximately 50% of U.S. teenagers do not receive the crucial second dose4, potentially leaving them underprotected and vulnerable to meningococcal meningitis, a rare, and potentially deadly bacterial infection that can take the life of an otherwise healthy teen in as little as one day.1,2 Further, 40% of parents reported that their children missed vaccinations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.6

"As parents, I believe we can all agree that the health, safety and well-being of our children is our number one priority," said Thiessen. "And while we can't protect our children from all of life's growing pains, we can help to protect them from potentially deadly but vaccine-preventable diseases such as meningococcal meningitis that can target teens, which my daughter soon will be.1 This doesn't have to be another worry for families, which is why I'm reminding parents to use special milestone conversations about the important things in life to also talk to their child and their child's healthcare professional about recommended immunizations, including the MenACWY vaccine, as well as MenB and other important adolescent vaccines."1,5

As a parent to an 11-year-old daughter, Thiessen will lean into the power of those necessary, yet sometimes challenging, conversations through a series of thought-provoking videos with exciting special guests. The video series, which will be available on HelpStoptheClock.org starting this summer, is aimed at helping to educate parents about how they can help protect their pre-teens and teens against meningococcal disease.1 Parents also have a chance to have their own virtual conversation with Thiessen by visiting the website and signing up for a reminder to schedule their child's MenACWY vaccine appointment.

"I know better than most the feeling of wanting to stop the clock and go back in time when it comes to relishing those special moments we share with our children," said Leslie Maier, president of the NMA. "Sadly, I was robbed of having more time with my son because he died within 24 hours of contracting meningococcal meningitis. At the time, we didn't know it was potentially vaccine-preventable, which is why it's my mission to get as many kids vaccinated as possible. We are honored Tiffani has chosen to join forces with us and look forward to using our voices as moms to help stop the clock on meningitis."

To learn more about the campaign, a collaboration with Sanofi, visit HelpStoptheClock.org, and talk to your child's healthcare professional today about MenACWY vaccination, as well as MenB and other important adolescent vaccines.5

It's About Time: Help Stop the Clock on Meningitis

Parents may not be able to stop the clock on their pre-teen or teen growing up, from experiencing some age-related struggles, like heartbreak, detention, or acne breakouts or be able to avoid asking the tough questions about challenging topics, however they can help to protect them from potentially deadly and vaccine-preventable diseases such as meningococcal meningitis.1,2 That's why the It's About Time: Help Stop the Clock on Meningitis disease awareness campaign by the National Meningitis Association, in collaboration with Sanofi, is leaning into those times when parents and their kids have those special milestone conversations about the important things in life, one of those being vaccination. The campaign calls on parents of 11-12-year-olds and 16-year-olds, two critical ages when the CDC recommends vaccination1, to talk to their child's healthcare professional about MenACWY vaccination, as well as MenB and other important adolescent vaccines.5 To learn more, visit HelpStopTheClock.org.

Meningococcal Disease

Meningococcal disease, which includes meningococcal meningitis, is a rare, but potentially deadly, bacterial infection that can take the life of an otherwise healthy teen in as little as one day.1,2 Anyone can get meningococcal disease, but adolescents are at increased risk due to common lifestyle factors or behaviors among their age group, such as living in close quarters and socializing in crowded environments.1,7,8 Meningococcal disease is contagious and can spread via respiratory droplets or from contact with saliva, meaning it can spread through activities like kissing or sharing beverages.9 The CDC estimates that even with treatment, 10 to 15 percent of those who get the infection will die from it. The CDC also estimates among those who survive, as many as one in five (20 percent) live with long-term disabilities, such as brain or kidney damage, hearing loss or limb amputations.10

About the National Meningitis Association (NMA)

The NMA works to protect families from the potentially devastating effects of meningococcal disease by educating the public, medical professionals and others about the disease and its prevention. Visit NMA at www.nmaus.org and find them on Facebook and Twitter.

References:

