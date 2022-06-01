Kemin Food Technologies - Asia Introduces Antimicrobial Disinfectant Solutions KEEPER™ and OXINE™

Latest product lines address safety at the start by treating food, water and the preparation space for food

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kemin Industries, a global ingredient manufacturer that strives to sustainably transform the quality of life every day for 80 percent of the world with its products and services, today launched KEEPER™ and OXINE™, two new antimicrobial and disinfection solutions from Kemin Food Technologies – Asia that use chlorine-dioxide-based technology to treat food, water and food contact surfaces, such as equipment and food preparation environments.

KEEPER and OXINE solutions are complimented by Kemin's patented activation and application systems, which are highly engineered to meet production and disinfection demands. Kemin Food Technologies – Asia debuts these new products during the month of June to align with the United Nations' World Food Safety Day on June 7. For more than two decades, Kemin has worked closely with the UN's World Food Programme, Kemin's largest global community partner.

Food safety has been an area of attention for consumers and the food industry. In response, authority bodies have enacted stricter scrutiny and greater pressure on food manufacturers regarding hygienically safe, consumable food products. In recent years, the selection of packaged food products, ranging from plant-based meat to ready-to-eat meals, has also grown. The burgeoning variety increases the options available to meet certain lifestyle needs, but the expanded offering can lead to new risks.

Across the entire farm-to-fork supply chain are many potential catalysts for food contamination, the source of many food recalls and the biggest known threat to profitability; the average cost of a recall to the food manufacturer is estimated at USD $10 million according to a study by the Food Marketing Institute and the Grocery Manufacturers Association1.

Ensuring food safety of finished goods begins with ingredients. KEEPER and OXINE are effective against various foodborne pathogens and help food manufacturers mitigate challenges to food safety with no residual—so taste and texture remain uncompromised. KEEPER and OXINE support the food industry with high-quality, efficacious solutions that help deliver safe food to consumers.

"As a strong advocate for food safety and part of the food supply chain, addressing market needs and contributing to food safety is paramount to Kemin, and why we want to be part of our customers' journeys to deliver high-quality and safe food to consumers' tables," said Joanne Tan, Senior Regional Marketing Manager, Kemin Food Technologies – Asia.

KEEPER and OXINE are recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization and are certified organic by Organic Materials Review Institute. The OXINE series is also recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

For more information on KEEPER and OXINE series, click here.

