Lorestry Child Development App

Timeline storybook speaks a universal health language
CONCORD, Mass. and CORONADO ISLAND, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alea Diagnostics, a company dedicated to supporting child development monitoring has launched the Lorestry app, now available on the App store.
Lorestry is a beautiful, easy to use life storybook that creates a timeline of a child's early experiences. As the first consumer-facing app mapped to a global health language called SNOMED, the app benefits and empowers parents by creating a meaningful data set for their personal use. At the parent's discretion, observations and data they collect can be shared or kept private.
Lorestry sets a new standard for consumer control of self-collected information. Users are provided with premium features of the app when they opt-in to data sharing.
Alea Diagnostics hopes to accelerate understanding of early child development in collaboration with parents and leading organizations committed to child well-being. The app is inclusive of children with differences in baseline health, also a market first.
To kick off Lorestry's launch, the company CEO, Linda Craib, is attending the LIFE ITSELF conference that starts today at the Hotel Del Coronado near San Diego. LIFE ITSELF, in partnership with CNN, is "a three night retreat, converging about 50 speakers and a limited number of guests — it includes leaders from multiple disciplines who intersect the fields of health & medicine."
The Lorestry storybook app provides parents with a timeline of their child's early life and developmental progression, empowering them with a private data-set of their observations.
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Alea Diagnostics, Inc.