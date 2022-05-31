HOYA Vision Care Announces Sun Lens Portfolio to Meet Every Patient's Need for UV Protection

HOYA Visionary Alliance™ introduces a summer promotion for new and current members to earn double points in June

LEWISVILLE, Texas, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ophthalmic lens technology leader HOYA Vision Care announced today the launch of its bundled Sun Lenses Portfolio for eye care practitioners just in time for summer. As children and adults spend more time outdoors in the coming months, the eye health benefits of prescription sunglasses grow exponentially.

HOYA Vision Care, North America (PRNewsfoto/HOYA Vision Care) (PRNewswire)

"By making our sun lenses available as a highly effective portfolio, our goal is to offer a solution for everyone," said Warren Modlin, Vice President of Technical Marketing at HOYA Vision Care. "We are excited to offer practices the resources and support they need to discuss UV protection with their patients. Surveys indicate that of the five senses, people cherish sight the most. Yet, many are unaware that every day they spend in the sun without sunglasses may be putting them at risk of eye damage—possibly even permanent vision loss.1"

Practitioners can order from HOYA's light-adaptive photochromic lenses, polarized lenses, various fashionable tints and mirror coatings, lens designs, materials, and anti-reflective coatings. The comprehensive sun portfolio includes:

Sensity ® Family —newly updated with Sensity 2 light-adaptive lenses offering nearly twice the fade back speed as original Sensity lenses, along with Sensity Fast, Sensity Dark, and Sensity Shine

Coppertone ® Polarized Lenses —recognized by the Skin Cancer Foundation as an effective UV filter for the eyes and surrounding skin, they offer 1.6x higher HEV light protection than standard polarized lenses. 2

HOYA Polarized Lenses —more vision comfort with less light glare and enhanced contrast

HOYA Diamond Tint ® —superior quality and function meet fashion and color

HOYA Mirror Coatings—available in 13 colors offering optimal sun protection that reflects UV light away from the lens surface.

To complement the new portfolio, now through June 30, Visionary Alliance members can earn additional rewards for their practice by playing a retro video game and unlocking ways to double their points on Coppertone and Polarized lens orders.

Practitioners can also access educational information about UV protection from the Hoya Learning Center®, read more about HOYA's sun solutions, or speak to a HOYA Territory Sales Manager .

1 HOYA Vision Care white paper: "The Eyes and Sun Damage," June 2019

2 Coppertone HEV Gray polycarbonate lens vs standard 1.50 polarized gray lens between 380nm-460nm

About HOYA Vision Care

For over 60 years, HOYA Vision Care has been a global leader in the eyeglass lens business. With a presence in more than 50 countries, HOYA Vision Care has proven expertise in lens designs and freeform surfacing technology, combined with a leading position in high-performance, quality AR coating. HOYA Vision Care's solid market portfolio includes VISION EASE, SEIKO, and PENTAX optical lenses, as well as innovative products such as Yuniku, the world's first vision-centric, 3D-tailored eyewear. The company employs over 16,000 employees worldwide, with mass production facilities in Asia & Europe and over 40 local Rx laboratories globally. For more information, visit hoyavision.com .

About HOYA Corporation

HOYA Corporation is a global technology and med-tech company and a leading supplier of innovative high-tech and medical products. HOYA is committed to becoming a leading company in niche markets through creativity and innovation. As part of this philosophy, we continue to research and develop quality products utilized in the healthcare and information technology fields. Founded in 1941 in Tokyo, Japan, HOYA has over 160 offices and subsidiaries worldwide and currently employs a multinational workforce of over 37,000 people. For more information, please visit hoya.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HOYA Vision Care