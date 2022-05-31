Entertainment Lawyer Elsa Ramo of Ramo Law PC Named a Top Woman Lawyer in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment law firm Ramo Law PC announced today that its Managing Partner Elsa Ramo has been named to the 2022 "Top 100 Women Lawyers" list by the Daily Journal. The annual list recognizes the most accomplished women attorneys practicing in California.

Named to Variety's "2022 Legal Impact Report," "2021 Women's Impact Report," and "2021 Dealmakers List," Ramo has also become a leading voice in the industry. She regularly participates on panels for festivals such as SXSW, and professional bar associations such as the Beverly Hills Bar Association (BHBA). She speaks at educational institutions including the American Film Institute (AFI) and University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and on platforms such as Stage32. Additionally, Ramo regularly supports charities advocating for women in the entertainment industry, such as Women in Media, Women Creating Change, Film Fatales, and Film Independent.

Her leadership within the legal and entertainment communities extends beyond her successful Beverly Hills firm. She dedicates substantial time to mentoring women through various organizations such as PEFA. In 2005 Elsa Ramo founded PEFA (Professional Entertainment Female Attorneys) to create a space for young female attorneys in the entertainment industry, recognizing through her own experiences how important it is for such an underrepresented group to band together and lift each other up when the industry does not. This year, she has evolved PEFA to officially become a 501(c)3 organization with the mission to meet, support, and shatter the glass ceiling for all.

Having founded Ramo Law PC in 2005 on the Universal Studios backlot to enable up-and-coming filmmakers to bring their stories to life, Ramo now manages a bi-coastal firm of 18 attorneys and represents prolific producers including Imagine Entertainment, Kevin Hart's production companies Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions, Balboa Productions (Sylvester Stallone's production company, Scout Productions ("Queer Eye"), Boardwalk Pictures ("Chefs Table"), Skydance, The Jim Henson Company, Yale Productions, and Hello Sunshine.

With offices in Los Angeles and New York City, Ramo Law PC provides comprehensive legal services to its clients in the entertainment industry with a specialized focus in representing financiers, producers, and production entities in film, television and digital content. The firm provides experienced legal services to optimize its clients' financial, legal and business position in the financing, production and exploitation of their content. For more information, visit RamoLawPC.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Ramo Law PC