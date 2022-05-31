Come Kick Off the Summer Season with Belk's SummerFest

Get ready for the season with a fun-filled in-store event for the whole family

(PRNewsfoto/Belk, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Now that summer is on its way, Belk is ready to celebrate all those upcoming summer gatherings and fun-filled beach days with SummerFest. SummerFest will take place on Saturday, June 4th from 12-4 p.m. at every Belk store location, and will include live music, summer treats, and of course, fantastic deals on everything customers will need for the sunny days ahead (activities may vary by store).

Maybe you're finally getting to take the trip to the beach that had to be rescheduled countless times during the pandemic, or you're just wanting to get the family ready for weekends at the local pool. Come out to Belk's SummerFest and get a chance to check out all the hottest trends you'll be seeing this season. Swimsuits, sandals, beach bags, accessories, and all the perfect pieces you'll want for summer hosting will be featured in Belk stores with fun for the entire family. There's no better feeling heading into summer than knowing you're all set with everything you need to enjoy a day soaking up the sun.

Additionally, four Belk locations will feature a souped-up SummerFest experience that will include a virtual vacation simulator, outdoor games, interactive activities, Kona Ice and a DJ.

These special SummerFest Belk locations will be:

Columbia, SC at Columbiana Centre

Greenville, SC at Haywood Mall

Mt. Pleasant, SC at Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre

Pineville, NC at Carolina Place Mall

If you're ready to dive into summer, Belk is ready to help you do it in style!

About Belk

Charlotte-based Belk, Inc., a privately-owned department store, opened its first store in 1888, beginning a legacy of selling great products at great prices, treating customers like family, and giving back to the community. Today, Belk serves customers at nearly 300 Belk stores in 16 Southeastern states, at belk.com and through the mobile app. For over 130 years, Belk has proudly put customers and community at the center of what they do, supporting local charities, organizations, and families when they need it most.

For more information visit https://newsroom.belk.com/.

To shop, find your local store at https://www.belk.com/stores/ , visit belk.com or download the Belk app in Google Play or Apple Store.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Belk, Inc.