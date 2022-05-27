Lowe's Guardian Angel: Intentional Care for Intellectually Disabled Individuals

Residential Director, Dr. Jeffery B. Henderson, M.Ed., provides LGA's perspective on the caregiver role and relationship with IDD Individuals.

ATLANTA, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Guardian Angel (LGA), the premier care provider for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Southeast, takes an intentional approach in how they care for their individuals (patients).

Dr. Jeffery Henderson, residential director, Lowes Guardian Angel (PRNewswire)

With increased awareness on mental health in our country, there is increasing recognition that many individuals have "severe emotional disturbance (SED) and intellectual disabled disabilities (IDD)". LGA's angels have a dedicated focus on caring for individuals with these diagnoses. We have an expectation and training for direct care staff to maximize their effectiveness with individuals, so that the individuals can live their best lives.

Despite limited formal training Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) typically have the most frequent contact with individuals and, often have the greatest influence. DSPs frequently enter the field with a strong sense of purpose and the desire to make an impact in the lives of those they serve and offer service. At times DSPs may feel they need more training and nurturing themselves.

One such training that LGA delivers is helping DSPs understand the concept of a therapeutic boundary, which guides the DSPs to serve as a caring professional and not a friend to the individuals, thereby reducing the possibility of a conflict of interest or inappropriate conduct, requires training. No agency can effectively meet the needs of its individuals without an effective, well-trained cadre of DSPs. This, in turn, requires a strong commitment by leadership to promote the professional development of the workforce.

Relationship building requires time, patience, use of relevant individualized information, and a readiness to follow the leadership of the agency. The ability to listen and not pass judgment is indispensable. The relationship needs to be person-to-person, not just staff-to-client. This means that the DSPs relate to the individual first as a human being, and only then as someone with identified problems or challenges. Genuine caring is essential since the individual can readily surmise when a staff is "going through the motions." An individual learns respect not through lectures, but through repeated experiences of being respected . DSPs conveys the idea that "we need to work together to understand what is going on and how to help you." Relationship building begins with the DSP assuming a therapeutic personal approach, which involves a consistent manner of presenting oneself therapeutic. Whether intuitively chosen or the result of careful reflection, a person that is therapeutic is one in which the DSP is warm, accepting, and non-intimidating. The goal is to view the direct care worker as being committed to the individual's accomplishments which intern helps individuals and staff member thrive.

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Lowe's Guardian Angel is the premier care provider in the Southeast with a mission to help people with disabilities live their best lives through compassionate, competent care.

