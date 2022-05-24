SysAid Joins AWS ISV Workload Migration Program

The Program Enables SysAid Customers to Accelerate Cloud-Based Software Development and Business Growth on AWS

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SysAid , a leading provider of IT service management software announced today that it has joined the Amazon Web Services ISV Workload Migration Program (WMP). The program will help SysAid's customers seamlessly migrate ISV workloads to AWS to further their business goals and accelerate their cloud journey.

SysAid joins the prestigious list of companies in the AWS WMP portfolio. By being able to more readily assist customers in migrating workloads from independent software vendors to AWS, SysAid can provide further business value to their customers.

"This agreement with AWS allows SysAid to provide further business value to our customers," said Sarah Lahav, CEO of SysAid. "Working hand-in-hand with AWS to ensure that best practices are in place for migrating customers to the Cloud, we are able to address the main concerns that all organizations have when they make this change, namely around security, data integrity, and possible inconvenience."

SysAid provides a full suite of IT service management tools enabling IT experts to effortlessly control all aspects of IT service management through seamless automation. The platform automates tickets, tasks, self-service processes, and workflows, providing a smoother, more efficient experience for businesses, and enabling them to deliver smarter, faster, and more agile services.

About SysAid

SysAid is a service automation company that provides software for IT teams to control all aspects of service management. From ticket sorting through workflows, which eliminate the need for manual repetitive tasks, and empowerment of users to resolve common IT issues. SysAid service automation enables faster service, lighter workloads and smoother experience for admins and users alike. And beyond IT, wherever there is a service—from HR to Procurement—SysAid makes things run smarter. With over 5,000 customers, SysAid partners with organizations ranging from small businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises across 140 countries. www.sysaid.com

SysAid Media Contact: David Hoffman, David@Headline.media , +972528421955

