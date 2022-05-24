SOSV'S INDIEBIO AND GENOME PROJECT-WRITE PARTNER TO FUND AND ADVISE STARTUPS

Will invest $250,000 in companies advancing genome engineering technology and science

PRINCETON, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The venture capital firm SOSV and its startup development program IndieBio , have teamed up with the Genome Project-write (GP-write) , a global nonprofit genome engineering consortium, to launch the GP-write Startup Team, a project designed to vet, select, fund, and advise new ventures advancing the technology and science of writing genomes. The aim of the partnership is to improve access to R&D resources for viable startups in this space and increase visibility to their important work.

The partnership will provide GP-write companies with the unique opportunity for funding and advising from the GP-write Startup Team of world leaders. Selected companies will be invited to participate in the next IndieBio cohort to receive programming, network access, mentorship, and guidance from industrial experts, biotech founders, and patent licensing experts so the startups can quickly advance toward a next round of financing.

Investing in revolutionary technology that promises the betterment of humanity and the planet, SOSV has $1.2 billion in assets under management. From SOSV, IndieBio's pre-seed life-science startups receive a $275,000 investment (up to $500,000 or more with follow-on support) and join a four-month program that provides on-site expertise, access to modern laboratories, and an unparalleled mentor network. IndieBio's San Francisco and New York programs each run two, 15-company cohorts each per year. The first round of GP-write startup companies will join the IndieBio September 2022 cohort.

"SOSV's IndieBio and GP-write have a shared vision—to expedite advances in large-scale genome editing and synthesis—and believe the evolution of these technologies will lead to transformational change in personalized therapeutics," said IndieBio General Partner Stephen Chambers. "Our goal is to support developments in personalized gene and cellular therapies to drive dramatic cost reductions, create solutions for reversing climate change, and produce an entirely new class of engineered materials."

"The GP-write Startup Team includes world leaders across academia and industry with a track record of successful entrepreneurship in synthetic biology. We are thrilled to be uniting in this effort, which pairs GP-write's mission with the SOSV-IndieBio expertise in startup innovation," said Amy Cayne Schwartz, President and General Counsel of GP-write. "Translating valuable innovation from academia to the marketplace for the benefit of society at large is the impetus for this Startup Partnership."

Specifically, the Request For Proposals (RFP) is seeking to fund innovative, early stage startups advancing the science and technology of genome engineering. Some high priority areas include: Software Tools for Gene/Genome-Scale Design, Improvements in DNA Synthesis, Genome Editing (e.g. expand multiplexity and precision of DNA editing), or Chromosome and Organism Engineering. To learn more or submit a proposal before July 1, 2022, email amy@engineeringbiologycenter.org .

About SOSV

SOSV is a global venture capital firm headquartered in Princeton, NJ. The firm has more $1.2 billion in assets under management and specializes in the early stage development of deep tech companies focused on human and planetary health. SOSV operates the startup development programs HAX (hard tech), IndieBio (life sciences), Chinaccelerator and MOX (cross-border growth), and dlab (blockchain). To learn more, go to https://sosv.com/ .

About IndieBio

SOSV's IndieBio is the leading life sciences startup program. With locations in New York City and San Francisco, IndieBio's mission is to turn scientists into entrepreneurs who can save lives and save the planet. IndieBio is devoted to building early stage startups that are solving humanity's most pressing problems with climate technology, synthetic biology, alternative foods, health tech, and much more. To learn more, go to https://indiebio.co/.

About Genome Project-write

GP-write , conceived as a sequel to The Human Genome Project, leverages advances in high throughput genome sequencing, gene editing and synthetic biology to drive dramatic cost reductions and expedite whole-genome writing and redesign. Supporting work of multi-institutional and interdisciplinary research teams engaged in broad public outreach, the organization includes nearly 300 scientists, affiliated with more than 100 institutions/companies in 17 countries. GP-write's Foundry and Startup Ecosystem is led by the GPW Industrial Advisory Board comprised of world leaders in genome editing and synthesis technologies. To learn more, follow GP-write: www.engineeringbiologycenter.org .

