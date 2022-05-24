Micronoma Makes Key VP of Business Development Hire

Todd Czerwinski will oversee the development and execution of market access, strategic partnerships and sales as the company rolls out its groundbreaking early cancer diagnosis platform

SAN DIEGO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Micronoma , the first cancer detection biotech company offering a platform to diagnose cancer at an early stage with microbiome-driven liquid biopsy technology, today announced that Todd Czerwinski has joined its industry-leading executive team as vice president of business development.

Todd Czerwinski, Vice President of Business Development for Micronoma (PRNewswire)

I'm excited to show the country how our product can provide clinicians a remarkable tool to detect cancer earlier

Reporting to the CEO, Todd will contribute to Micronoma's ongoing activities with strategic partners. In addition, his focus will include setting up and managing the company's newly created sales department. He will be instrumental in defining, developing, and leading a sales team to drive adoption of Micronoma's innovative products by hospitals, specialty groups, and oncology centers. Importantly, Todd will be crucial in the company's efforts to secure Micronoma assays in 3rd party payor reimbursement schedules.

"We have made tremendous strides in our platform development in the past few years and I am thrilled Todd Czerwinski is bringing his rare and impressive mix of scientific knowledge, commercialization expertise, and character strength to our amazing team," said Sandrine Miller-Montgomery, CEO of Micronoma. "Our Chief Science Officer Eddie Adams and I both worked with Todd at Mo Bio Laboratories leading to its incredible growth and ultimate successful sale to QIAGEN. As we thought about what kind of candidate we were looking for to fill this major commercial position, it became obvious that Todd was the perfect choice to join us at Micronoma, and repeat our amazing synergy. His focus, drive, and ability to be a team player make him a great asset to the company."

Todd brings nearly three decades of sales development experience to Micronoma, including as senior director of sales at DNA Genotek, where he was responsible for more than $35 million in revenues in the microbiome, human genomics, and animal health sectors around the world. Prior to that, Todd was director of national sales manager/global OEM accounts manager at Mo Bio and remained with QIAGEN after its Mo Bio acquisition.

"Micronoma has done amazing work to develop a platform that is going to make a real difference in people's lives," Todd said. "I'm excited to have the opportunity to build the sales and marketing team that will show the country how Micronoma's pioneering research and development can provide clinicians a remarkable tool to detect cancer earlier and improve patient outcomes."

To learn more about Micronoma, please go to Micronoma.com .

About Micronoma

Micronoma is the first cancer-detection company utilizing signals from some of the most ancient matter in the world, microbial nucleic acid, to empower clinicians to diagnose cancer at an early stage with minimally invasive, microbiome-driven liquid biopsy technology. Micronoma was founded in 2019 by leaders in microbiome research with the goal of revolutionizing and advancing the practice of early cancer diagnostics and personalized treatment through sensitive microbiome techniques, ensuring that patients' needs are identified and addressed by their clinicians at the earliest stage for a better chance to live longer, healthier lives. The company is headquartered in San Diego, Calif.

(PRNewsfoto/Micronoma) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Micronoma