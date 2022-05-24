Galvanized Media Names Justine Goodman Editor-in-Chief of Eat This, Not That!

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Galvanized Brands LLC, one of the fastest-growing publishers in digital media and the owner and operator of Eat This, Not That! (Eatthis.com), Best Life (Bestlifeonline.com), and CelebWell (Celebwell.com), announced today that Justine Goodman has been named the Editor-in-Chief of Eat This, Not That!, effective immediately. In this role, Goodman will lead the editorial vision and strategy for the iconic brand. She will report to Faye Brennan, Chief Content Officer of Galvanized Media.

Justine Goodman has been named the Editor-in-Chief of Eat This, Not That! (PRNewswire)

"Justine is joining Eat This, Not That! at an exceptional point in the brand's history of delivering high-quality content—written and produced by a talented editorial team—to help a record number of readers make better eating choices every day," says Brennan. "We are eager for her to bring her impressive leadership style and creative ideas to expand the brand's traffic, audience, and areas of expertise."

Goodman was appointed to EIC after successfully leading other outlets in the digital space. She most recently served as Editor-in-Chief of Stylecaster at SHE Media, where she oversaw both Stylecaster and its sister site, SheKnows. Goodman has also held positions at Refinery29, Conde Nast, Maxim, and IAC. Her work has appeared in Newsweek, Time Out New York, and many other publications, and she has been a frequent speaker and moderator at BlogHer, the world's premier conference and event series for female content creators.

"I could not be more thrilled and invigorated to be joining Galvanized Media and stepping in to lead Eat This, Not That!, a brand I have followed and admired from its earliest days," says Goodman. "Faye has done an extraordinary job of growing the site over the past two years, and I am so fortunate to have the opportunity to expand upon that legacy and work alongside some of the most talented and capable teams in digital media."

As a company, Galvanized Media's performance has outpaced the media industry in terms of total traffic growth. In 2021, the company's growth was over five times the industry average of 5.3%, according to Comscore. Galvanized now ranks among the top 40 out of the 1,000 multiplatform sites measured by Comscore—larger than A360, Trusted Media Brands, Vice Media, Tribune Publishing, Bloomberg, and Huffington Post.

EatThis.com almost doubled its total traffic in 2021, averaging 22.6 million monthly users from 12.9 million in 2020. The brand boasts several authoritative content channels, a Medical Expert Board of world-renowned health, nutrition, and wellness experts, and releases an annual Eat This, Not That! Food Awards.

About Galvanized Media

Galvanized Media is a leader in Health & Wellness and one of the fastest-growing publishers in digital media. With a global audience of more than 225 million readers, Galvanized Media has a portfolio of brands that includes Eat This, Not That!, Best Life, Celebwell, ETNT! Health, Travelicious, and more. These brands deliver life-altering content that engages, inspires, and informs readers across multiple platforms. The company was founded by one of the top voices in health and wellness: David Zinczenko.

Galvanized Media's sites are part of the Dotdash Meredith Digital Network and AllRecipes Network in partnership with Dotdash Meredith Corp. Galvanized Media is proud to partner with Simon and Schuster on its Galvanized Books imprint, and with MSN on providing content to MSN's tens of millions of readers.

