Choice Hotels International Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.2375 per Share

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), one of the world's largest lodging franchisors, announced that its board of directors has declared a cash dividend on the company's common stock of $0.2375 per share. The dividend is payable on July 14, 2022, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2022.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world.

