Central Medical Supply Group Announces Three Acquisitions

FLANDERS, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Medical Supply Group ("Central Medical" or "CMSG"), a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced that it has acquired three hospice and homecare equipment management companies: Helping Hands Medical Equipment, the hospice assets of Consolidated Medical Surgical Supply, and PPD Homecare Inc.

Helping Hands Medical Equipment ("Helping Hands"), founded by Marty Falk and headquartered in Allentown, PA, is a provider of durable medical equipment management solutions to hospice agencies. The acquisition further expands Central Medical into eastern and central Pennsylvania.

Consolidated Medical Surgical Supply ("Consolidated Medical"), founded by Doug Crana and headquartered in New Windsor, NY, is a provider of durable medical equipment management solutions to hospice agencies. The acquisition further expands Central Medical into upstate New York and Connecticut.

PPD Homecare Inc ("PPD Homecare"), founded by Guy Prasalowicz and headquartered in Mantua, NJ, is a provider of respiratory equipment and services. The acquisition expands Central Medical's service offering and strengthens its footprint in New Jersey.

Joe Sacco, founder and CEO of Central Medical, said, "We have known the founders and teams at Helping Hands, Consolidated Medical and PPD Homecare for a long time, and are thrilled to welcome them to the Central Medical family. We care deeply about our hospice partners and their patients, and these three businesses fit perfectly with our culture and vision for growth. These acquisitions further position Central Medical as the premier provider of hospice equipment management solutions in the Northeast, and we look forward to expanding our footprint organically and through acquisitions."

Patrick Watkins, Principal at Osceola Capital, said, "We continue to partner with the best hospice equipment management companies in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. We are excited about the continued organic and acquisition growth of the Central Medical platform."

About Central Medical Supply Group

Central Medical is a leading provider of outsourced equipment management solutions to the hospice industry. The company contracts directly with hospice agencies and services their patients at the care location, which includes patients' homes, skilled nursing facilities, and assisted-living facilities. CMSG enables its hospice agency customers to predict and reduce costs, manage utilization, enhance operational efficiency, collect critical data, and improve quality of care through the company's tech-enabled service offering. The company's product offerings include hospital beds, wheelchairs, mobility equipment, respiratory equipment, oxygen supplies, bariatric products, orthotics, and advanced wound care products. Visit www.centralmedsupply.com.

About Osceola Capital

Osceola Capital is a Tampa-based private equity firm that invests in lower middle-market services companies, typically with EBITDA of $2 million to $10 million. Osceola has extensive experience partnering with management teams to execute buy-and-build strategies and drive long-term value creation. Visit www.osceola.com to learn more.

