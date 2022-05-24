Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Closes $100 Million Credit Facility for Proven Real Estate Asset Manager

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the closing of a $100MM credit facility for a long track record Real Estate Asset Manager who currently has more than 90,000 acres of land and manages over $3 billion of real estate assets. This facility will be used to purchase land that has been identified by one of the largest national homebuilders for their near-term single-family home development pipeline. These assets are expected to cash flow within 6-24 months.

"We are excited to be able to source flexible credit facilities for our clients which allows them to scale their platforms. Our real estate clients with robust pipelines of acquisition targets benefit from these customized facilities, as they do not need to constantly tap into the capital markets to execute on their strategy on a deal by deal basis" said Rob Bolandian, Partner and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking

RBolandian@cambridgewilkinson.com

Howard Chernin, Partner & COO

HChernin@cambridgewilkinson.com

