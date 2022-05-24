5WPR Named Among Top PR Agencies by PRovoke Media

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named among the top PR agencies both globally and in the U.S. by PRovoke Media in their Global Top 250PR Agency Ranking 2022.

PRovoke Media determines rankings by analyzing revenue numbers.

"5WPR continues to be recognized directly alongside industry goliaths while continuing to operate as an independent agency," said 5WPR Founder and Chairman, Ronn Torossian. "Each ranking we receive is incredibly satisfying, and a reminder that the hard work the agency completes on behalf of our clients does not go unnoticed."

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR was recently awarded top Public Relations Company by The Manifest, named to the 2021 Clutch 1000 list, as well as named a top-ten U.S. agency by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

