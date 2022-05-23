U.S. ORTHOPAEDIC PARTNERS EXPANDS NETWORK IN ALABAMA, ADDS SPORTSMED ORTHOPEDIC SURGERY & SPINE CENTER

The networks eight acquisition since its inception.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Orthopaedic Partners ("USOP") , the rapidly-expanding network for private orthopaedic practices in the Southeastern United States, announces the acquisition of SportsMED Orthopedic Surgery & Spine Center ("SportsMED") of Huntsville, Alabama furthering the network's expansion in the Southeast. SportsMED is the eighth acquisition for USOP, contributing to a platform that now supports 89 physicians across 34 locations in Alabama and Mississippi. In Alabama alone, USOP has 63 orthopedic and spine physicians making it the largest network of orthopedists in the state.

"We have experienced incredible growth since our inception and are focused on expanding our services to satisfy increased patient demand while building out the full spectrum of musculoskeletal services," said Graham Young, Vice President of Mergers and Acquisition for U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. "There is no secret to our rapid success over the last 18 months. Our physician partners seek to align with other like-minded physicians. As such, we are delighted to add SportsMED and their team of professionals to our network."

SportsMED joins Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopaedic Center (Birmingham), Southern Orthopaedic Surgeons (Montgomery) and North Alabama Bone & Joint Clinic (Florence) as Alabama-based orthopaedic practices.

SportsMED was founded in 1995 by Dr. Eric Janssen and Dr. Troy Layton with a shared vision to provide the Huntsville community access to quality care in an environment that promotes orthopaedic excellence. Over the past 27 years, SportsMED has become one of the largest, most diverse and innovative orthopaedic and spine care centers in Alabama. The practice has grown to four locations, employs 23 specialty orthopaedic and spine physicians, and has its own imaging centers, physical therapy centers and occupational therapy centers.

"The physicians at SportsMED are excited to join USOP and the other prominent orthopedic practices in this network. We feel this partnership will provide the capital and innovation needed to better serve the healthcare needs of our community," said Dr. Eric Janssen, Founding Partner of SportsMED.

"The USOP platform allows our 23 specialty trained orthopaedic and spine physicians to advance and further our innovative, collaborative and patient-centric approach," said Blake Bentley, CEO of SportsMED. "We look forward to integrating the platform with our practice locations to move forward in our mission of delivering a superior patient experience in the rapidly growing Huntsville market."

For more information, visit www.us-orthopartners.com

About U.S. Orthopaedic Partners

U.S. Orthopaedic Partners is a full-service, integrated orthopedic care platform that provides the full continuum of musculoskeletal treatment to patients in the Southeastern U.S. Supported by the groups diversified orthopedic sub-specialties, ultramodern ambulatory surgery center(s), fellowship training programs and comprehensive suite of ancillary services – advanced imaging, rehabilitation, pain management, urgent care, pharmacy and sports medicine – USOP is a comprehensive provider for patients seeking high quality, value-based care.

