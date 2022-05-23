Chicago CBD Kratom Stores Receive Complete Renovations, Inviting Customers to Experience Elevated Shopping

Andersonville and Northalsted Locations Celebrating Grand Reopenings

ST. LOUIS, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD Kratom, the largest-privately owned cannabis and kratom retail chain in the United States, announced today the full redesign and grand reopenings of two Chicago-area stores: the Andersonville location at 5303 N. Clark St. and the Northalsted location at 3434 N. Halsted St. in Chicago, IL.

CBD Kratom has opened a new store in New York's Flatiron District. (PRNewsfoto/CBD Kratom) (PRNewswire)

"Our goal with redesigning our stores is to provide our customers with a reimagined, elevated shopping experience," said Ocean Cohen, Director of Retail Growth and Development at CBD Kratom. "The new, modern feel allows us to better connect and facilitate our consultative approach with both new and existing customers."

As part of the Andersonville store's grand reopening, a ribbon cutting was held in partnership with the Andersonville Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 20. The reopening celebration extends from Friday, May 20 to Sunday, May 22 with special offers, opportunities to win free products, a balloon arch for photography opportunities, and fresh cookies from local vendor and fellow Andersonville Chamber member Defloured Bakery.

Following suit, the Northalsted store will kick off its grand reopening events with a ribbon cutting held in partnership with the Northalsted Chamber of Commerce on Friday, May 27. Special guest and locally-renowned DJ Ca$h Era will mix music live on both Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. while customers enjoy special offers.

CBD Kratom recently received the honor of being listed as the largest cannabis firm in Missouri, and operates in six markets. Known for its excellent customer service, CBD Kratom's extensively-trained and knowledgeable team helps customers find the right products for their unique needs while also educating them through the worlds of cannabis and kratom.

ABOUT CBD KRATOM:

CBD Kratom is committed to helping customers lead healthy and fulfilling lives. Through their extensive product selection that includes edibles, topical creams, oils, skin care and pet treats, customers are guaranteed to find the right product for their unique needs. CBD Kratom has 54 retail locations throughout Chicago, Dallas, Houston, New York, Philadelphia, and St. Louis. For more information, visit cbdkratom.com .

